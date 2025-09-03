HR PlusPerformance Management

Employee Performance Management

Help improve employee performance with user-friendly tools for goal setting, performance reviews, and one-on-one meetings.

Performance management for the new world of work
Get the most out of an employee performance tool that connects to the rest of your HR workflow and helps to increase employee engagement.
Easy to manage and administer
Easily launch and manage review cycles, create, track progress towards completing goals, and manage a shared agenda and action items for one-on-one meetings.
Customizable templates
Get your performance management process up and running quickly with a library of templates for peer reviews, 360-degree reviews, self-reviews, and quick feedback reviews, all customizable.
Access anywhere
A mobile-first design lets employees and managers complete the review process wherever and whenever they are, increasing completion rates and reducing time-to-completion.
Goal Management

Keeping your workforce driving toward a common set of goals is critical for any business. Our goal management tools help your employees stay focused and on track, moving towards the most important priorities for the business.

Performance Reviews

Increase employee performance through easy-to-manage review cycles. Our performance review tools help employees get constructive feedback in a safe environment and allow upward feedback so managers can improve their skill sets as well.

One-on-One Meeting Tools

One-on-one meetings are important for managers and employees to stay in sync. Our tools help facilitate these meetings so both parties are better aligned on priorities, engaged and accountable.

