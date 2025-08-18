Insight Brief: Benefits Benchmarking by Industry
Benefits are a strategic and significant investment in your employees. It’s important to rely on data to help you make informed decisions. TriNet’s benefits benchmarking capability draws on its extensive database to provide peer group intelligence on key benefit elections including structures and funding.
Additionally, State of the Workplace 2024 research conducted by TriNet surveyed employees and companies, and the findings in the survey highlighted trends within the small and medium-size business community.
ABOUT THE DATA
Based on proprietary TriNet data and data from the State of the Workplace 2024 research conducted by TriNet.
GEOGRAPHY: National
COMPANY SIZE: <250 employees