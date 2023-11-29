Company Size
100+ Employees
Industry
Technology
Location
McLean, VA
Challenge
Kajeet needed support for their HR functions so they could focus on their customers and their product, while keeping their employees happy and providing them with the right benefits.
Solution
TriNet provides Kajeet with access to big-company benefits, a comprehensive HR platform, and the performance management tools need to retain and attract talent and grow.
Founded in 2003, Kajeet provides customers across a variety of industries with multi-carrier wireless connectivity, data-driven insights, private wireless networks and management tools. From education to healthcare to transportation, Kajeet connects the world with award-winning tools, including their Sentinel platform, private networks, connected devices and their concierge service to optimize for maximum customer value.
With a strong focus on their customers and product, Kajeet needed HR capabilities that provided the necessary infrastructure and support to keep their employees happy, provide access to benefits, and attract talent. With TriNet, they’re accomplishing their HR goals in a way that is easy for the company to manage and for employees to use. Working with TriNet is an enabling function for Kajeet, both in the technology offered and in the access to benefits, which aid in the retention and attraction of talent.
Kajeet has found TriNet to be a great support, especially as they look towards the future with plans for employee growth across different states to support an increased customer base and expanded service segments.