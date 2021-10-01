Affordable Care Act
Latest
Affordable Care Act
HR Fast Facts: Calculating W-2 Wages for ACA Affordability Safe Harbor
If an employer satisfies the requirements for this Safe Harbor, their insurance coverage offering will be considered affordable under the ACA employer mandate.
June 26, 2025 ・2 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet—Section 6056 Reporting Requirements
Know the IRS reporting requirements, deadlines and non-compliance penalties for applicable large employers.
October 1, 2021 ・3 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not considered "full-time," benefits-eligible even if they are expected to work 30 or more hours per week. But how do you know if you can classify an employee as seasonal?
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ALE Calculation
Applicable large employers (ALEs) are companies with an average of 50 or more full time equivalent employees (FTEs) on business days in the prior calendar year. In order to navigate through ACA requirements, businesses first have to calculate their company’s FTE count and determine ALE status.
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Affordable Care Act
Attracting and Retaining Talent: Must-Ask Questions When Choosing Your Company’s Health Insurance
March 31, 2022 ・8 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet—Employer Shared Responsibility “Pay or Play” Provision for Applicable Large Employers
October 1, 2021 ・3 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers (ALEs) to understand how to determine which employees are considered “full-time” under the Affordable Care Act, making them eligible for benefits.
October 1, 2021 ・6 mins read
Affordable Care Act
HR Fast Facts: Calculating W-2 Wages for ACA Affordability Safe Harbor
If an employer satisfies the requirements for this Safe Harbor, their insurance coverage offering will be considered affordable under the ACA employer mandate.
June 26, 2025 ・2 mins read
Affordable Care Act
Attracting and Retaining Talent: Must-Ask Questions When Choosing Your Company’s Health Insurance
March 31, 2022 ・8 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet—Employer Shared Responsibility “Pay or Play” Provision for Applicable Large Employers
October 1, 2021 ・3 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet—Section 6056 Reporting Requirements
Know the IRS reporting requirements, deadlines and non-compliance penalties for applicable large employers.
October 1, 2021 ・3 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet: Who is a Seasonal Employee?
Under IRS and U.S. Treasury Department regulations, new seasonal employees are not considered "full-time," benefits-eligible even if they are expected to work 30 or more hours per week. But how do you know if you can classify an employee as seasonal?
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ACA Fact Sheet: Full-Time, Variable Hour and Seasonal Employees
In order to avoid potential penalties, it is important for applicable large employers (ALEs) to understand how to determine which employees are considered “full-time” under the Affordable Care Act, making them eligible for benefits.
October 1, 2021 ・6 mins read
Affordable Care Act
ALE Calculation
Applicable large employers (ALEs) are companies with an average of 50 or more full time equivalent employees (FTEs) on business days in the prior calendar year. In order to navigate through ACA requirements, businesses first have to calculate their company’s FTE count and determine ALE status.
October 1, 2021 ・4 mins read
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.