Employment-related claims are an unfortunate hazard of being a company. Even businesses with fewer than 100 employees can expect an employment practices claim every three years on average.1 And defending a claim, even when baseless, is never painless—or cost-free. In fact, the average settlement award is over $250,000, and average judgments are upwards of $450,000.2 But with TriNet on your side, our comprehensive program can help you prevent, cover and mitigate claims.
Avoid claims through personalized guidance on best practices for performance, discipline and terminations
Review potential issues or concerns
Prepare summaries of HR issues and provide best practice recommendations
With easy access on the TriNet platform, you get up-to-date resources including:
With approximately 90,000 discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) every year,1 it’s important for every business to have claims coverage. In the event of a claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with employment practices liability insurance (EPLI), but also helps manage the process for you.
Features include:
Defending a claim, even if unfounded, takes time and energy to understand the legal nuances and build an effective case. That’s where TriNet’s legal team comes in. We help manage hundreds of claims every year and can make a powerful impact on results. In fact, cases managed by our legal team result in average costs that are 90% lower than the national average.
TriNet’s legal team will:
Outside counsel offers representation for mediation, demand letters and responding to agency charges. We’ve negotiated competitive rates with flat fees and caps that count toward your deductible.