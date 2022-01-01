01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
Employment Practices Risk Management

Employment Practices Risk Mitigation

Protect your business at every step.

Safeguard Against Employment Claims

Employment-related claims are an unfortunate hazard of being a company. Even businesses with fewer than 100 employees can expect an employment practices claim every three years on average.1 And defending a claim, even when baseless, is never painless—or cost-free. In fact, the average settlement award is over $250,000, and average judgments are upwards of $450,000.2 But with TriNet on your side, our comprehensive program can help you prevent, cover and mitigate claims.

1 Spotlight on the U.S. Employer Practices Liability Insurance Market, Advisen Ltd., Sept. 2014.
Hiscox Guide to Employee Lawsuits, Hiscox Inc., 2015.
Claims Prevention

Our HR team offers a wide range of education and the best practices to limit your chances of a claim. This includes personalized guidance that draws from our extensive experience, as well as robust self-service resources that include access to an online reference library. What this means to you:

Avoid claims through personalized guidance on best practices for performance, discipline and terminations

Review potential issues or concerns

Prepare summaries of HR issues and provide best practice recommendations

TriNet Reference Library

With easy access on the TriNet platform, you get up-to-date resources including:

  • Web-based training modules
  • State-specific HR forms
  • Employment policies, handbooks and supplements
  • Employment law resources and legal updates
TriNet reference library

Claims Coverage

With approximately 90,000 discrimination charges filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) every year,1 it’s important for every business to have claims coverage. In the event of a claim, TriNet not only limits your exposure with employment practices liability insurance (EPLI), but also helps manage the process for you.

Features include:

  • Streamlined claims reporting
  • Coordination and management of any carrier coverage issues
  • Access a legal hotline for employment law questions

    1 EEOC website, accessed November 2016.
    Claims HR mitigation/eprm reporting

    Claims Mitigation

    Defending a claim, even if unfounded, takes time and energy to understand the legal nuances and build an effective case. That’s where TriNet’s legal team comes in. We help manage hundreds of claims every year and can make a powerful impact on results. In fact, cases managed by our legal team result in average costs that are 90% lower than the national average.

    TriNet’s legal team will:

    • Manage case progress and resolution, including discovery and settlement assistance
    • Coordinate insurance coverage and outside counsel, when necessary
    • Review invoices and direct payments to be made by the appropriate designee

    Outside counsel offers representation for mediation, demand letters and responding to agency charges. We’ve negotiated competitive rates with flat fees and caps that count toward your deductible.

    Customer Stories

    Knowing that there's a company whose responsibility is to help make sure that we are complying with employment-related requirements gives me and our company a sense of comfort.
    Andrew Eisbrouch
    COO and General Counsel, Abrams Media
    Andrew Eisbrouch - COO and General Counsel, Abrams Media
    Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

    Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

