Defending a claim, even if unfounded, takes time and energy to understand the legal nuances and build an effective case. That’s where TriNet’s legal team comes in. We help manage hundreds of claims every year and can make a powerful impact on results. In fact, cases managed by our legal team result in average costs that are 90% lower than the national average.

TriNet’s legal team will:

Manage case progress and resolution, including discovery and settlement assistance

Coordinate insurance coverage and outside counsel, when necessary

Review invoices and direct payments to be made by the appropriate designee

Outside counsel offers representation for mediation, demand letters and responding to agency charges. We’ve negotiated competitive rates with flat fees and caps that count toward your deductible.