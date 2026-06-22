Industry Insights
Latest
Industry Insights
Burnout Doesn't Start With Hours. It Starts With Identity.
Mid-Atlantic employers think hours are fine. Employees disagree. Why burnout actually starts with identity — and what to track before workload spikes.
August 4, 2026 ・9 mins read
Industry Insights
New York and New Jersey Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New York and New Jersey workplace data reveals employee retention risks, burnout concerns and hiring challenges. Explore key findings from TriNet's 2025 State of Work report.
July 7, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
California Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New California workplace data reveals what employees actually value—from benefits and flexibility to turnover risk. See where employers are misaligned and how to close the gap.
June 29, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
A Reimagined Leadership Model for SMBs: Leading Ethically in an Age of Uncertainty
Ethical leadership, grounded in integrity, transparency, collaboration, and courage, is no longer optional. It’s a competitive advantage.
June 22, 2026 ・7 mins read
Industry Insights
Greater East Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
July 28, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
Greater West Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
July 21, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
Southern Central Workforce Trends: What Employee Retention Data Reveals in 2025
July 14, 2026 ・5 mins read
Industry Insights
Building a Thriving Multigenerational Workforce: How SMBs Can Turn Differences into a Competitive Advantage
Today’s workforce is more diverse than ever, not just in background or geography, but in age and experience. Four generations are actively working side by side: Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. For small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this creates both complexity and opportunity.
June 29, 2026 ・6 mins read
Industry Insights
Burnout Doesn't Start With Hours. It Starts With Identity.
Mid-Atlantic employers think hours are fine. Employees disagree. Why burnout actually starts with identity — and what to track before workload spikes.
August 4, 2026 ・9 mins read
Industry Insights
Greater East Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
July 28, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
Greater West Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
July 21, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
Southern Central Workforce Trends: What Employee Retention Data Reveals in 2025
July 14, 2026 ・5 mins read
Industry Insights
New York and New Jersey Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New York and New Jersey workplace data reveals employee retention risks, burnout concerns and hiring challenges. Explore key findings from TriNet's 2025 State of Work report.
July 7, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
California Stats: What Workplace Data Says, Regionally
New California workplace data reveals what employees actually value—from benefits and flexibility to turnover risk. See where employers are misaligned and how to close the gap.
June 29, 2026 ・4 mins read
Industry Insights
Building a Thriving Multigenerational Workforce: How SMBs Can Turn Differences into a Competitive Advantage
Today’s workforce is more diverse than ever, not just in background or geography, but in age and experience. Four generations are actively working side by side: Baby Boomers, Gen X, Millennials, and Gen Z. For small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), this creates both complexity and opportunity.
June 29, 2026 ・6 mins read
Industry Insights
A Reimagined Leadership Model for SMBs: Leading Ethically in an Age of Uncertainty
Ethical leadership, grounded in integrity, transparency, collaboration, and courage, is no longer optional. It’s a competitive advantage.
June 22, 2026 ・7 mins read
Top Resources
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.
E-GUIDE
HR Outsourcing Guide: From Overhead to Advantage
A guide for business owners or HR leaders who are considering switching from in-house HR to outsourced.
REPORTS
Forrester TEI ROI of TriNet PEO
According to a Forrester TEI study, organizations using TriNet PEO experienced a 66% ROI, $178K NPV, and less than 6 months payback over three years.
REPORTS
Harvard Business Review - The New Talent Playbook for Small and Midsize Businesses in the Age of AI
Discover how small business is hiring for AI, upskilling employees, and closing talent gaps. Download the free playbook from Harvard Business Review & TriNet.