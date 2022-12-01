Smart Tools | Industry Insights
Did you know 83% of organizations studied in the annual IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report have had more than one data breach? International Data Privacy Day, recognized annually on January 28, seeks to raise awareness about the importance of privacy, highlight ways to protect personal information, and reminds individuals and organizations about the importance of data privacy. It is critical for businesses to be transparent about the data they collect and create a culture of privacy within their organization.
Here at TriNet, we work daily to ensure that any data entrusted to us is properly safeguarded. In doing so, we seek to promote best practices for how our Colleagues can work together to support our data privacy objectives. SMBs should ensure they follow best practices, such as:
In addition, on this Data Privacy Day, we recommend you evaluate your own personal privacy. Below are some of the many steps you can take to ensure you protect yourself:
With the increase in remote work and virtual offices over the last few years, data privacy has become even more important. Remember to regularly evaluate your online habits and make privacy a priority to protect yourself, your company and your employees—don’t become a statistic.
