6 Tips to Improve Onboarding and Retain Employees

Despite economic uncertainties, according to a US Pulse Survey, 88% of executives are seeing higher rates of turnover than normal and 65% of the workforce is actively looking for a new job. Some of the motivating factors behind seeking alternative employment include better benefits, higher compensation and better alignment with company culture. Employers actively compete to retain highly qualified employees within the organization, but there are some pillars of retention that should be considered.

One important pillar is a robust onboarding experience. Onboarding is the employee’s first impression of the organization and provides a glimpse into their future with your company. In fact, employees who reported having “exceptional” onboarding experiences are 2.6 times as likely to be satisfied with their workplace, which reduces the risk of turnover. So, how do you create an exceptional onboarding experience that retains employees? Here are a few tips.

The Importance of Strategic Onboarding

Onboarding refers to the period of time a new employee is brought into your organization, shown their responsibilities and educated on your company mission and goals. This is when employees become acclimated to their roles and find their place within your company. Onboarding, which can last anywhere from a few weeks up to 12 months, should not be confused with orientation, which is completed on the first days of employment. A well-structured onboarding process can be enhanced by using a PEO for onboarding, which streamlines HR tasks like compliance, benefits, and paperwork, allowing companies to focus on employee experience.

The onboarding experience presents the perfect opportunity to make new hires feel welcome and connected. Whether it’s during training and introductions or through ongoing and proactive support, small actions add up. Although some organizations simply play a video or have new hires read an employee handbook, making the effort to create a memorable experience is well worth the investment. When you focus on creating a positive onboarding experience, it sets new employees up for success in their new role.

Ways to Improve Your Employee Onboarding Experience

The onboarding experience that incoming employees have can make or break their loyalty to your organization. Poor onboarding can result in negative first impressions and also decrease productivity and retention. Even if they don’t leave right away employees with a bad onboarding experience may be less likely to commit to your business’s long-term success. To help you get the most out of your hiring process from start to finish, consider some of the following strategies to improve onboarding.

1. Make a strong first impression.

A common complaint among new employees is information overload or a lack of specific performance objectives during the onboarding process. This can overwhelm and cause some new hires to freeze or quickly second guess their decision to join your company. You want to provide a good first impression that will make them feel confident in their employment decision versus other employment possibilities. Even if you need new hires to hit the ground running, don’t try to make them lace up their sneakers on the first day. This can create an experience that feels very demanding and causes a sense of unease. You want them to feel like they’re fully engaged with the company before you ask too much of them.

However, you did hire them to do a job, so try to find a middle ground. You can make a strong first impression before they even get to the office. One easy example of pre-boarding that can improve first impressions is sending a welcome email before their first day that the new hire can voluntarily review. This should provide some basic information on what to expect when they begin their first day and can also include videos, such as a brief, voluntary welcome video, that provide an overview of company culture ahead of time. Onboarding portals offer a virtual tour to help new employees acclimate before employment officially begins. Allowing the opportunity to voluntarily pre-board engages new hires and introduces them to their role and responsibilities, which can help set them up for success.

2. Foster meaningful relationships.

Once onboarding begins, try to help your new hires foster meaningful connections with their coworkers and managers. The human element of this process is often the most valuable, especially when people take extra effort to make new hires feel welcome, comfortable and included. It’s a good idea to provide your existing workforce flexibility to allow them to connect with a new employee.