Congratulations! You’ve found a qualified candidate who has accepted your employment offer. Now the onboarding process begins.
A positive onboarding experience is essential to setting your newly hired employees and your business up for success. An effective employee onboarding experience helps accelerate the learning curve, initiate engagement, reduce possible turnover and develop your leaders of tomorrow. People are your most valuable resource. And providing the best possible first impression will lead to an increased return on investment for all involved.
The Harvard Business Review reported that organizations with standardized onboarding processes increase retention by 50%.1 Given that the average U.S. cost-per-hire is $4,4252—it’s important to do what you can to keep the talent in whom you’ve invested.
Yet, surprisingly few companies dedicate appropriate thought and resources to the onboarding process. That may be because too many organizations focus their onboarding on processes and paperwork, without giving enough thought to a strategic, people-focused plan for nurturing and retaining talent.
Following are some best practices that apply to onboarding for nearly any industry.
While some organizations stop their onboarding process after the first week, doing so can leave new hires feeling confused and alone at work. In contrast, best practices indicate that employee onboarding programs should take place for at least 90 days to ensure new hires have the support they need to be productive. Many of the best onboarding programs create a program that encompasses the first year of work.
Whether 90 days or a year, both a supervisor and a mentor should have regularly scheduled meetings and check-ins to see if your new employee has questions, provide ongoing feedback and limit the risks of the new employee feeling isolated.
Because your people are your company’s biggest asset, it’s very important that you pay close attention to how you recruit and onboard. Finding the right people and helping them realize their true potential are essential components for business success.
