Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Life Sciences
Location
Austin, TX
Challenge
Expertise in the lab does not necessarily translate into effectively managing the HR requirements of a growing life sciences organization.
Solution
TriNet provides HR solutions for life sciences organizations through our extensive expertise and access to competitive benefits to help MedtoMarket retain a highly specialized team.
MedtoMarket is a 32,000 square-foot (and growing) medical training facility and bioskills lab in Austin, TX. It is one of the largest facilities of its type in the United States. With plans to double in size, MedtoMarket depends on TriNet to help support their HR needs as they scale. Aaron Ali, M.D., CEO & co-founder, explains how TriNet mirrors the customer experience of their own organization, providing easy access to human resources assistance and expert help with their payroll, access to benefits, PTO and much more.