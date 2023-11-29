Prepping for the next growth phase with TriNet

Gemelli also leverages TriNet as part of their talent recruitment value proposition. This provides their job candidates and new employees with a strong first impression as well as peace of mind that they’ll be supported. “At this stage of a company, we’ve really found that you can't miss on people. Some of these folks coming into an organization like this have never worked at such a small or early-stage company,” said Matt. “I think they're happily surprised to see the infrastructure that we have in place with our relationship with TriNet.”



Matt also admits that he doesn’t have to think about or worry when hiring someone in a new state. Currently, most of their employees are located on the West Coast but they’ll have people all over the country as they expand. Gemelli Biotech doesn’t have to be geographically confined when trying to hire highly sought after, experienced talent. As a comprehensive HR solution, TriNet helps Gemelli Biotech comply with varying employment requirements spanning wages, benefits, paid leave and unemployment insurance claims, to name a few, across every state. “Working with TriNet has allowed me to focus on the business rather than focusing on things that aren't overly exciting in my mind yet are necessary to comply with requirements. I know that there's HR infrastructure in place that will allow us to scale efficiently without worry,” said Matt.

A solid HR foundation primed for expansion with Series A

“We're in the process of a Series A raise which will allow us to expand our sales and marketing infrastructure. We're building out additional capacity in order to process more samples to help more people. After the Series A financing, we will hire a significant number of people in a very short period of time. Based on the infrastructure already in place with TriNet, I'm not overly concerned about making sure that benefits and payroll is set up properly. As you get bigger and you have more people involved, there's probably going to be more employment-related things that pop up over time. TriNet is a scalable solution that gives me confidence in being able to handle those situations. The harder part is finding the right talent and personalities to bring on with the culture that we're trying to build.” Between TriNet’s HR expertise and powerful platform that can flex with their expanding team wherever they’re located, Matt and Gemelli Biotech can remain committed to improving global health by developing and providing novel diagnostics and therapeutics tools to help treat IBS.