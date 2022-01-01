Home
The TriNet Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund of TriNet, is a charitable giving account that supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program and giving efforts.

Approach:
Through our efforts, we strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving

Supporting:
Nonprofits that foster positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism.

Related to:
Veterans, historically underrepresented businesses, and trade schools/entrepreneurial education programs.

12/28/21TriNet is proud to announce Hire Heroes USA as a TriNet Foundation donor recipient.

Hire Heroes USA

Their Mission


Hire Heroes USA empowers U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses to succeed in the civilian workforce.

Hire Heroes

3/10/21 - TriNet announced Black Girl Ventures as a TriNet Foundation donor recipient.

Black Girl Ventures

Their Mission


To provide Black and Brown woman-identifying founders with access to community, capital, and capacity building in order to meet business milestones that lead to economic advancement through entrepreneurship.

Black Girl Ventures
