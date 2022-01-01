The TriNet Foundation, a Donor Advised Fund of TriNet, is a charitable giving account that supports our Corporate Social Responsibility program and giving efforts.

Approach:

Through our efforts, we strive to improve humanity through creating, expanding and amplifying volunteerism and giving

Supporting:

Nonprofits that foster positive change, economic development and the growth of entrepreneurism.



Related to:

Veterans, historically underrepresented businesses, and trade schools/entrepreneurial education programs.