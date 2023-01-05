TriNet Announces Partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Dublin, CA — January
31, 2023 — TriNet (NYSE:
TNET), a
leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for
small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced
a partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) featuring training programs,
volunteer opportunities, educational resources and more. AFSP is a voluntary
health organization that is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to
those affected by suicide.
“Addressing mental health concerns in
the workplace is something that is paramount to us at TriNet. AFSP’s training
programs have proven to be a highly effective way to educate people about risk
factors and warning signs, as well as taking the stigma off of the discussion
around suicide prevention,” said Catherine Wragg,
Chief People Officer at TriNet. “We are pleased to collaborate with AFSP to
provide these incredibly important mental health support resources and services
to both our colleagues and customers.”
“We are thrilled to be partnering with
TriNet to offer our life-saving educational materials to their broad network of
employees and customers across the country. TriNet’s investment in making
suicide prevention accessible and a priority has the potential to save lives
and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said AFSP Chief Executive Officer
Robert Gebbia.
This
strategic relationship is part of an ongoing effort to make a positive impact
through the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund and a key component of its Corporate
Social Responsibility program. AFSP will offer TriNet access to the quarterly
awareness and educational presentation, Talk Saves Lives, which includes
topics such as risk factors, warning signs, prevention and ways to help. AFSP
will also organize volunteer opportunities and offer workplace mental health
educational resources such as brochures, flyers, videos and more.
About TriNet
TriNet
(NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service
HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet
offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and
compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities.
TriNet’s suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions
to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement,
Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet
empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling
their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow
us on Twitter.
About AFSP
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those
affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health
through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention
through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by
suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public
policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states
including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about
AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by
following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
|
Investors:
|
Media:
TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.
January 31, 2023
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced a partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) featuring training programs, volunteer opportunities, educational resources and more.
January 9, 2023
The event will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts.
January 5, 2023
TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resource solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that the second season of its podcast, Shifting Grounds, will debut on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.