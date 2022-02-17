Incentives Like Flexible Work Schedule, Unlimited Paid Time Off and Remote Work Options May Help Employers Attract and Retain Employees
DUBLIN, Calif. – August 29, 2018 – A survey[1] released by TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of HR services, found that 91% of respondents at small and medium size businesses (SMBs) view non-traditional benefits as an important[2] aspect of their job satisfaction. According to the survey, non-traditional benefits include perks such as flexible work schedule, commuter benefits, unlimited paid time off, paid volunteer time, remote work options, etc. Approximately 3,000 survey respondents said that providing non-traditional benefits improves employee morale (85%), employee retention (82%) and company culture (73%).[3]
Survey respondents represented various industries across the U.S. that TriNet serves, including technology, life sciences, nonprofit, financial services, professional services, and local and owner-operated businesses.
“With low unemployment and more jobs available than job seekers, it is an important time for companies to re-evaluate their incentive and benefit offerings to recruit and retain employees,” said Catherine Wragg, senior vice president of Human Resources at TriNet. “TriNet’s survey results highlight the importance of non-traditional benefits. It is no longer just about compensation, as employees also view time spent with family and friends—and pursuing other aspects of their life—as highly significant.” Wragg added, “Non-traditional benefits can help employers stand out by offering uncommon perks that can be meaningful to employees, positively impact company culture, and potentially help retain top talent.”
Findings from the TriNet survey include:
Workers want flexibility
Work-life balance is most frequently chosen as the most important non-traditional benefit category
Food and pets at work are popular offerings
Spotlight on nonprofit organizations and technology companies
Respondents within the age group 25-34 want non-traditional benefits
Traditional benefits still matter
[1] Survey conducted by TriNet between May 14-21, with approximately 3,000 people responding. Respondents are all employees of TriNet clients.
[2] Percentage referenced is representative of respondents who selected either “extremely important,” “important” or “somewhat important” as their answer.
[3] Survey respondent selected more than one answer as their response.
March 22, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the final results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022. The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
March 18, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. (“TriNet,” the “Company,” “us” or “our”) announced today the preliminary results of its modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the “Common Stock”), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the “Expiration Date”). The Company’s largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.
February 17, 2022
TriNet Group, Inc. announced today that it has commenced a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. On February 16, 2022, the closing price of the Common Stock was $81.22 per share. The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022, unless extended or terminated.