01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
Technology Platform
>
Compensation Benchmarking and Reporting

Compensation Benchmarking and Reporting

Make smart compensation decisions to attract and retain world-class talent

Compensation Benchmark Reports

Gain critical visibility into compensation data with the self-service Compensation Benchmark Report powered by Salary.com. Features include:

  • Accurate and reliable data to make more informed compensation decisions
  • Convenient access directly from Workforce Analytics
  • Custom analytics for smarter job matches and more accurate salary pricing
Feel confident you are offering competitive compensation for comparable jobs. Have trouble matching a job? We also offer compensation consulting for more detailed analytics.
Access Compensation Benchmark Report

Custom Analytics

Our report is designed with customization and flexibility in mind. Refine your job search with more than just a job title and description. Match on a variety of factors including:

  • Responsibilities
  • Competencies
  • Skills
  • Licenses
  • Certifications
  • Years of experience
  • Education requirements
Refine to match jobs easily

Robust Data Intelligence

Access comprehensive and accurate compensation data intelligence to align with your business needs. With a database sourced and validated by Salary.com directly from HR and compensation professionals, you can tap into:

  • 15,000 unique job titles across 225 industries by company size for every zip code
  • Career progressions and other related jobs with similar skills
  • Different incentives and bonus target percentages
Powered by Salary.com

On-Demand Access

Get started on your own time with intuitive browsing features that makes it easy to move through the job matching process to generate a compensation benchmark report. You’ll get access to powerful compensation data you need at your fingertips, saving you valuable time and resources.

Access Compensation Benchmark from dashboard

Customer Stories

We really had to have a great HR foundation to be able to get the best employees and TriNet gave us that even when we were a 20-person company.
Conor Madigan
President and Co-Founder, Kateeva
View All Stories
Conor Madigan - President and Co-Founder, Kateeva
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy