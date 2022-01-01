01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
HR Expertise
>
Strategic Services

Strategic Human Resources

Build strong teams while shaping your company’s culture.

Compensation Consulting

Filling the same position because of constant turnover may be pointing to a common problem—compensation. We’ll provide you with a detailed analysis of your current compensation offerings to see if you lead, lag or match the market.

What this means for you:

  • Motivates your employees to perform at a higher level
  • Helps reduce turnover and time spent hiring and training
  • Delivers detailed benchmarks across relevant criteria like job roles or descriptions, industry and geography


We also provide a separate self-service Compensation Benchmark Report powered by Salary.com.

Learn more about the Compensation Benchmark Report
Compensation Consulting

Employee Engagement

Your employees are talking, but are you listening? Arm yourself with our customizable employee engagement survey, so you can make informed decisions on issues that you may not know of otherwise. What this means for you:

Helps uncover hidden issues ranging from benefits and compensation to recognition and career progression

Provides your executive team with survey responses, analytics and best practices

Offers recommendations for improved employee engagement

Team Building

We’ll help your team reach its full potential with Team Accelerator, a highly focused engagement tool that identifies how to develop great talent into great teams by determining how your employees most naturally think, feel and behave.

What this means for you:

  • Discover individual talents and strengths based on team performance with psychometric assessments
  • Build strengths and develop organizational efficiencies
  • Create and implement a roadmap for building a high-performing team equipped to meet your company’s needs
Team Accelerator

Customer Stories

My employees get the brass tacks of how to be better on the ground at recruiting, screening, hiring and terminating—a level of support that we would have never had without TriNet.
Alyssa Rapp
CEO, Surgical Solutions
View All Stories
Alyssa Rapp - CEO, Surgical Solutions
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy