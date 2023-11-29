An HR ally for proactive payroll and employment compliance

When the Law & Crime entities began bubbling with interest and engagement, Abrams Media nearly doubled the size of their team in the span of a year and a half to ramp up production. But by working with TriNet, an HR solution that could flex with them, their growth didn’t complicate crucial business functions of payroll and compliance with employment requirements. “I'd say there are two main aspects to TriNet that I find to be extremely helpful and necessary for a business like ours,” acknowledged Andrew. “One is obviously the payroll and employment tax withholdings. The most important thing is that we take care of our employees and that everybody is paid on time. If they have questions with payroll, we get back to them quickly. Having a company that has our back gives me some peace of mind; TriNet is taking care of it.” TriNet’s simple and accurate payroll services include direct deposit of wages, processing of payroll and employment tax withholdings, electronic Form W-2 delivery, PTO and leave administration, and payroll submittal—all through TriNet’s secure platform.

With Andrew’s legal background, he recognizes that what you don’t know can hurt you—it’s easy to get tripped up on the innumerable employment requirements at the federal, state and local levels. “I also find it very helpful to have a company that's constantly updated on those changes, because it can be difficult to stay up-to-date,” said Andrew. “Knowing that there's a company whose responsibility is to help make sure that we are complying with employment-related requirements gives me and our company a sense of comfort. For a company like us, it’s very helpful to have a company like TriNet who can spearhead that aspect. We're able to consult with HR experts on how we are compliant with certain requirements and help make sure that we're doing everything properly.”

Instead of scouring the internet for requirements governing everything from payroll and benefits administration to onboarding new employees, Andrew turns to TriNet experts and technology to help with compliance. TriNet HR professionals have the tools and experience to keep their company abreast of employment-related laws in addition to providing best practices and strategic guidance. The TriNet platform is designed to automatically put certain applicable processes in place to help with a particular state’s or locality’s employment and tax requirements, which proved beneficial when Abrams Media employees relocated during the pandemic.