At 2023 BUILD Week, we announced the first Impact Award. This award recognizes the hard work, dedication, and leadership of a Colleague Resource Group (CRG) member. We are pleased to announce Blair Smith as the awardee.

“I’m fortunate to hold leadership roles with TriNet Lighthouse for Colleagues (TLC), Black Employee Network (BEN) and Women at Work (W@W) CRGs, which has allowed me to focus on intersectionality. These groups address topics people typically avoid at work. But, in changing our approach to topics like mental health, being a woman in the workplace, LGBTQ+ safety, or Black colleague growth and organizational representation, we reach more people. People have to come together to create spaces where authenticity and vulnerability are celebrated. In leadership, we must set the example. I was terrified to cry during the first peer-to-peer session I hosted, but I did. The way my colleagues, many of whom I did not know, embraced me as I shared my experience caused a shift in all of us. These CRGs changed the way we brought ourselves to work because we knew we had a place where we belonged.”

Blair Smith

Carrier Support Analyst

CRG Impact Award Recipient