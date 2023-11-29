About UsDEI

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at TriNet

We are in the people business. This is reflected in everything that we do and is brought to life by our mission and vision. We serve a diverse set of customers, and our colleagues represent an amazingly wide range of perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. They bring our One TriNet culture to life and provide the energy and personality that makes us who we are. We focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging because it’s the right thing to do.
image alt

TriNet DEI framework

Our DEI and belonging journey is a movement, not a moment. To achieve our goals, we’ve created a DEI framework that outlines the principles that we live by, our multi-year roadmap and the ways we will focus our efforts. We are focused on cultivating the movement to engage every colleague at TriNet and embedding DEI and belonging into the DNA of our culture. Principles:
We inspire a sense of belonging through the One TriNet Culture
We empower dynamic networks and intersectional communities
We encourage dialogue and authenticity to foster continuous learning
We champion Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in all practices
Burton M. Goldfield
"“At TriNet, we believe in and strive to create a culture of belonging for all individuals regardless of our backgrounds, beliefs, identities, disabilities, sexual orientation, opinions and outlooks—and we do our best to acknowledge our differences with respect and civility, kindness and empathy. We are focused on supporting our customers and each other, and collectively we believe that people matter.”"
Burton M. Goldfield
President and Chief Executive Officer
Burton M. Goldfield
TriNet DEI Belong

We’re bringing DEI and belonging to life by:

  • Cultivating the movement by focusing an entire week to DEI through BUILD Week
  • Driving colleague-led experiences and building communities through colleague resource groups
  • Developing capabilities through custom DEI courses
  • Broadening perspectives with outside speakers through the DEI Speaker Series
  • Fostering open dialogue and creating safe space through coffee talks
  • Dedicating learning opportunities specific for people leaders through our Inclusive Leader Program
  • Supporting colleague development through rotational and mentorship opportunities
  • Improving recruitment efforts by masking resumes and removing bias language from job descriptions to ensure inclusivity for all
  • Publishing TriNet’s inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report to provide a new level of transparency into our role with respect to sustainability and community
Blair Smith

Impact Award

At 2023 BUILD Week, we announced the first Impact Award. This award recognizes the hard work, dedication, and leadership of a Colleague Resource Group (CRG) member. We are pleased to announce Blair Smith as the awardee.

“I’m fortunate to hold leadership roles with TriNet Lighthouse for Colleagues (TLC), Black Employee Network (BEN) and Women at Work (W@W) CRGs, which has allowed me to focus on intersectionality. These groups address topics people typically avoid at work. But, in changing our approach to topics like mental health, being a woman in the workplace, LGBTQ+ safety, or Black colleague growth and organizational representation, we reach more people. People have to come together to create spaces where authenticity and vulnerability are celebrated. In leadership, we must set the example. I was terrified to cry during the first peer-to-peer session I hosted, but I did. The way my colleagues, many of whom I did not know, embraced me as I shared my experience caused a shift in all of us. These CRGs changed the way we brought ourselves to work because we knew we had a place where we belonged.”

Blair Smith
Carrier Support Analyst
CRG Impact Award Recipient

Our colleague resource groups

Our colleague resource groups (CRGs) are the culture carriers that drive One TriNet. CRGs are colleague-led, self-directed voluntary groups that offer opportunities to network internally, attract a diverse colleague base, provide an inclusive space for sharing ideas and experiences, and create opportunities for mentorship and career development. We empower our colleagues to create their own CRGs at TriNet. Here are examples of current CRGs:
Asians@TriNetBlack Employee NetworkGreen TeamJuntosTNET PRIDETriNet Lighthouse for ColleaguesWomen@WorkWomen of ColorWorking Caregivers

Hear from Our Colleagues

Cynthia Perez
"We have implemented masked resumes, gender neutral job descriptions and continue to evolve our hiring strategies to be most inclusive for all."
Cynthia Perez
Cynthia Perez
Cathy Manginelli
"It’s been incredible seeing our colleagues come together, learn with one another and discuss how and why they feel they belong at TriNet. For me, it’s been so meaningful to see everyone bring their authentic self to work and build new and deeper connections through the events and programs we’ve brought to life at TriNet."
Cathy Manginelli
Cathy Manginelli

TriNet DEI Series

Through a series of stories told at a fictitious SMB, we hope to bring you with us on a journey to build an inclusive workplace where diversity is celebrated and everyone feels a sense of belonging.

Building a Diverse Workforce
Building a Diverse Workforce
We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictitious SMB. While the main goal of this story is to provide ideas around having a diverse workforce, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) themes.
Read Now
Identity in the Workplace
Identity in the Workplace
We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictious SMB. While the main goal of this series is to provide ideas around inclusion and identity through the perspective of our fictional characters, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) themes.
Read Now
Equity and Equality
Equity and Equality
We are going to drop you into a story that takes place at a fictitious SMB. While the main goal of this story is to provide ideas around equity and equality in the workforce, we will touch on a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) themes.
Read Now

All That Matters with TriNet’s CEO, Burton Goldfield

A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Politics in the Workplace
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Politics in the Workplace
Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses how effective management of politics in the workplace starts with dignity, respect and civility.
Read Now
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on DE&I
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on DE&I
Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses the increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in business and whether companies need dedicated DE&I professionals and resources to be successful.
Read Now
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Return to Work
A Discussion with Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. of SHRM on Return to Work
Listen to president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Johnny C. Taylor, Jr. as he discusses his perspective on returning to the workplace. Hear Johnny’s guidance to employers relative to vaccination requirements, COVID testing in the workplace, remote work and reconfiguring the workplace for social distancing.
Read Now

About TriNet

30+ Years

Founded in 1988 in the San Francisco Bay Area

~333,000

Worksite employees as of 9/30/23

~22,000

Clients as of 12/31/22

TriNet Awards and Recognition

Forbes 2021 The Best Employers for WomenFast Company Brands that Matter 2022TechRadarThe Telly AwardsGlobal ACE AwardStevie AwardsTrustRadius Top Rated 2022The Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health
Join our team

Join the TriNet team and be a part of our journey.

From your initial onboarding experience through professional growth support and leadership training, TriNet invests in your success every step of the way.  

Interested in joining the TriNet team? Visit our career site and explore career opportunities at TriNet.

Careers | TriNet

Trends & Insights

The Difference Between Equity and Equality and Why Both Matter
The Difference Between Equity and Equality and Why Both Matter
Both equality and equity are important to the workplace but are not interchangeable. Equity is the means by which individuals are treated fairly based on each individual’s needs;
Read Now
Why Pronouns Matter When Building an Equitable Culture
Why Pronouns Matter When Building an Equitable Culture
In order to build an equitable culture, it is important to meet the needs of your diverse workforce. It starts with understanding the unique needs of your employees and addressing
Read Now
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
Five Tips for Supporting an Employee’s Disability in a Remote Work Environment
The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way we work. According to a January 2020 Robert Half survey, 56% of managers had increased remote work opportunities for staff in the past three years. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated the adoption of remote work, providing employees the flexibility to work from home while reducing commute times. Additionally, it provides employers the ability to hire qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds.
Read Now
Join the conversation
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification