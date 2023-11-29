SolutionsClarus

Welcome to TriNet Clarus R+D

TriNet Clarus R+D helps you get the most out of your R&D tax credit, leaving you time to maximize your business potential. 
Contact Us
image alt
Get Credit For All You Do
icon_Payroll_Taxes.svg
Simplified tax credit process
Specialized software that eases the tax credit process and helps maximize credit value.
icon_HR_Consulting.svg
Support from experts
An expert team composed of CPAs and tax professionals with over 25 years’ experience in the R&D credit.
icon_Payroll_Services.svg
Expedited access to credits
TriNet proactively applies qualified credits, which means obtaining the credits faster than filing directly with the IRS.

Unlock R&D Tax Credit Advantages

The R&D tax credit is a financial incentive that aims to encourage business innovation and growth. Potential benefits for your business include:
Financial Boost: Significantly helps to reduce payroll tax liability and possibly generate cash refunds.
Driving Innovation: Pursue new solutions, products, or improvements by with less reducing financial risk.
Increased Competitiveness: Improve offerings and competitive edge by investing tax credits back into R&D.
Reinvestment in Business: Reinvest the savings back into further research, hiring, marketing, or other business growth strategies.
Easing Cash Flow: Provide a critical cash infusion for startups and smaller businesses with limited funds.
Attracting Investors: Show investors a proactive approach to financial management.

TriNet Clarus R+D by the Numbers

​​​​​1,600+

clients

$300MM

in processed tax credits

$0

in tax credits disallowed

See Your Potential R&D Tax Credit in 90 Seconds

Use our simple R&D tax credit calculator to get an instant estimate — it takes just 90 seconds to complete. Knowing your possible tax credit can help maximize your savings and unlock funding to reinvest in your business’ growth.

Get Your Estimate
"Clarus helped us qualify for over $160k worth of back-dated credits! Hiring Clarus R+D was one of the best decisions we have ever made as a company."
Kevin Gray, CEO, ApproveMe

Proven R&D Tax Credit Success

Businesses of all sizes maximize their R&D tax credits and reinvest in growth with our expertise.
Startups: Claim up to $250K to offset payroll tax liabilities if you're developing new processes or products.
Growth Businesses: Access non-dilutive funding to get the capital you need to expand. Our platform makes it easy.
Enterprise: Leverage our world-class platform and experts to drive efficiency and help with compliance.
Tax Practitioners: We make it easy for tax practitioners. Our tax-pro-designed platform helps you maximize R&D tax credits for clients.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification