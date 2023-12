The Power of a Connected Platform

By synchronizing data across HR, benefits and payroll software, your team gets time back and insights they need to focus on more strategic initiatives.

Self-service onboarding gets employees up and running in 10 minutes, so they’re ready before their first day.

Advanced time tracking and scheduling to help process payroll with ease.

Built-in guardrails and an integrated compliance support tool to help stay informed of important deadlines.

Manage virtually any type of benefit plan without administrative complexity.

Gain actionable insights to drive company success and employee retention with People Analytics.

Give employees on-the-go access with the TriNet HR Platform Mobile App.

Run payroll in three clicks with direct sync of earnings, deductions and payroll tax information.