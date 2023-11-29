Help reduce payroll processing errors and save time with our natively built payroll processing software.
Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you. We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS. Plus, we report to the appropriate state when a new hire onboards.
Think your payroll processing is too complex for the software to handle? Think again. Advanced payroll processing features are included at no additional charge to help streamline your payroll processing and add more value for you and your employees.
Garnishments Support
Direct Deposits
Tips Reporting
Multiple Pay Schedules & Pay Rates
Contractor Payments
General Ledger Reporting
Dynamic Mobile Paystubs
And more
Automate administration and create a better employee experience with our all-in-one platform.
HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.