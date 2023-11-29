SolutionsHR PlatformPayroll

Enjoy Pay Day Again
Simplify Payroll Tax Filing
Rely on our team of payroll tax experts to handle your payroll tax filings. Employees and independent contractors also gain access to electronic Forms W-2s and 1099s.
Optimize Efficiency
Keep earnings, deductions and payroll taxes up to date with zero clicks. Everything you manage on TriNet HR Platform directly syncs to our payroll processing application.
Stay Balanced
Our payroll processing solution seamlessly integrates with other accounting and retirement platforms you already, which helps with efficiencies for your business.
Run Payroll in Three Clicks

Get a preview of how easy payroll runs can be with TriNet HR Platform.

Payroll Taxes and Filing

Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you. We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS. Plus, we report to the appropriate state when a new hire onboards.

Payroll Dashboard

Advanced Payroll Processing Features

Think your payroll processing is too complex for the software to handle? Think again. Advanced payroll processing features are included at no additional charge to help streamline your payroll processing and add more value for you and your employees.

  • Unlimited Payroll Runs

  • Garnishments Support

  • Direct Deposits

  • Tips Reporting

  • Multiple Pay Schedules & Pay Rates

  • Contractor Payments

  • General Ledger Reporting

  • Dynamic Mobile Paystubs

  • And more

Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive
"Thanks to TriNet HR Platform, creating reports and reconciling our budget is lock-tight, and I don’t use Excel anymore unless I want to."
Sarah Shepard
COO, StringCan Interactive
Explore More Ways to Simplify HR and Payroll

HR Platform
Automate administration and create a better employee experience with our all-in-one platform.

HR Plus
Expand your team without adding headcount with administrative service options.

HR Manager
HR Manager is the best solution for businesses looking for a cost-effective, less involved approach to HR and payroll tasks. Your dedicated team of experienced professionals will help with the responsibilities of a traditional HR department.

ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
