Automate administration, empower HR and deliver a better employee experience with our modern, all-in-one technology platform.
Third-party analysts found that customers who switched to TriNet HR Platform had cut payroll processing time in half.
Wait time to chat with a member of the customer care team.*
80% of new hires complete onboarding before their first day at work using TriNet HR Platform.*
Access to help via online help center and training center.
Easily grow your team by simplifying how you recruit, hire and onboard, with information synced to Benefits and Payroll software, helping you save time and ensuring they’re ready to go on day one.
Send customizable offer letters
Conduct comprehensive background checks
Collect tax documents and digital signatures
Glean actionable insights through qualitative and quantitative data. Conduct performance reviews and set and track goals. Dive into curated reports to identify trends across your people. Build informed programs and better plan for your business strategy and workforce outcomes.
Glean insights on turnover, workforce diversity, compensation, and more
Keep your company performing at its best with performance management tools
Manage your entire employee population easily. Ensure you’re automating simple processes and using digital records to keep your business processes streamlined and lightweight. Empower your employees with the ability to adhere to schedules, submit pto, and access critical information all at their fingertips through an intuitive mobile app.
Companies that switch to HR platform cut costs by 60%.*
Keeping a business HR compliant can be a full-time job. Leverage our HR technology to help keep you on track. And for more complicated compliance issues, your dedicated team of experts is here to help.
TriNet automatically sends mandatory notices and calculates proper COBRA payments
TriNet has built-in overtime safeguards and will send employees reminders to take required breaks and lunches
TriNet provides you with a team of experts for best practice guidance on HR, payroll, and benefit-related challenges
Stay confidently compliant with minimal effort when your HR software handles the heavy lifting for you.