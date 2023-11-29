SolutionsHR Platform

Looking for a great HR tool to help run HR in house? This is for you.
icon_Payroll_Services.svg
A platform for everybody
All-in-one HR platform that helps you manage workforce data, time tracking, attendance, time off, performance management, and more.
icon_Benefit_Options.svg
Payroll processing built right in
“3-click payroll” automatically syncs data across your platform, resulting in fewer data-entry errors, quicker payroll processing, and a happier you.
icon_HR_Consulting.svg
Modern benefits administration made easy
With a single dashboard that you, your employees, and your brokers share, your open enrollment and benefits admin is easy. Employees enroll in plans right in the mobile app.

All-in-one HR

Workforce Management

Keep orderly, professional, and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, HR Platform makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.

  • Employee onboarding and off-boarding
  • Employee time tracking & attendance
  • Paid time off tracking
  • Document Management
  • Org charts
Learn more about workforce management

Easy Payroll Processing

Integrated payroll data makes payroll processing a breeze. The platform automatically calculate deductions, withholdings, benefits allocations, and more.

Extensive payroll processing features

  • Wage and Tax Summary
  • Garnishments Reports
  • Contractors Payment Report
  • Tax Payments Summary
  • Tax Liability Report
  • Comprehensive ‘All-in-One’ Report
  • And more!

Automatic federal and state tax filing

Automatic new hire state filing for employees

Learn more about payroll

Simplified Benefits Administration

TriNet’s HR Platform is the only solution that simplifies your benefits search, and provides you with leading technology to administer and manage plans for your business. Explore health plans with our “Health Plan Shopper” tool, and then provide access to plans inside the platform for employees to review, compare and select. Whether you are working with a broker already, or need a help with finding one we can help.

Learn more about benefits

Tangible benefits, real satisfaction

50%

Less time onboarding new hires

1 week

Save up to 1 week per year on HR administration

90%

Less time spent on payroll and benefits

Differentiators that help make your HR shine.

Choose from a variety of HR platform configurations that allow you to add powerful tools such as recruiting software, 401(k)s, outsourced services and more.

Recruiting Software
Add Applicant Tracking Software & job postings right into your platform
Learn more >

Performance Management
Leverage out-of-the box performance management templates or build your own. Either way add a consistent, professional appeal to your performance reviews.
Learn more >

People Analytics
Dive deep into your workforce analytics to understand trends in your business in demographics, pay, productivity, and more.
Learn more >

401(k)
Add a retirement plan to your benefits and attract talent.
Learn more >

Integrations
Explore our rich partner and integration ecosystem to find how HR Plaftorm integrates with systems you already have, like Quickbooks, Xero, Google Drive, Slack and more.
Learn more >

For a limited time, get up to 36% off our base HR Platform package when you purchase an annual plan, paid upfront*.

Going from a monthly plan to an annual plan reduces your cost by 20%. For a limited time, we're discounting an additional 20% off the annual base price when you pay your annual plan upfront!

Essentials
A basic HR platform
Monthly
or
Annual
per employee per month
  • Automated onboarding
  • Employee Management
  • Time Off Tracking
  • Scheduling
  • Integrations
  • Mobile App
  • Analytics Dashboards
    • Buy Now
    Growth
    An HR platform with data and analytics
    Monthly
    or
    Annual
    per employee per month
    Includes everything in the Essentials Plan,
    • Configurable People Analytics
    • Compensation Management
    • Performance Management
    Buy Now

    Includes Payroll

    Zen
    A complete HR platform that includes payroll processing and employee engagement tools
    Monthly
    or
    Annual
    per employee per month
    Includes everything in the Growth Plan,
    • Employee Engagement Surveys
    • People Hub
    • Payroll Included *
    *for supported industries
    Buy Now
    Get the most value for your dollar.
    Looking for the most cost-effective option to get started with TriNet HR Platform? Save up to 36% on your base package when selecting an annual contract and paid upfront.* See sample costs below!

    icon_Payroll_Services.svg
    Monthly Contract, Paid Monthly — Full Price
    A 25-person company with Zen would pay
    $852 per month
    $9,900 per year
    icon_Expense_Management.svg
    Annual Contract, Paid Monthly — Save 18%
    A 25-person company with Zen would pay
    $675 per month
    $8,100 per year
    icon_Financial_Services.svg
    Annual Contract, Paid Upfront — Save 36%
    A 25-person company with Zen would pay
    --
    $6,480 per year

    Need a little extra help running HR?

    Whether you need a little advisory counsel or a fully outsourced team to run your HR department, we’ve got options you can add to your HR Platform package.

    icon_Talent_Retention_White.svg

    Advisory Services

    An “on-demand” HR team that gives you unlimited HR and payroll advisor access. Just shoot us an email or pick up the phone during the working day and we’ll be there for you, whether you’re dealing with things like new contractor payout regulations or you’re thinking of rolling out a new time off policy.
    Learn More
    icon_Payroll_Taxes_White.svg

    HR Plus

    A robust outsourced services addition to HR Platform where you can hire out the administration of many core HR tasks to our team. This is a dedicated team.
    Learn More

    We integrate with tools you already use

    BoxGreenhouseQuickBooksCartaLatticeOkta
    "Using TriNet HR Platform, is key to reducing the people we need to hire in HR — while increasing the value we are delivering to our workforce."
    Candice Saffer, Head of HR, Social 27

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How do I purchase?
    Follow our step-by-step checkout process where we’ll take you through each option to configure your HR package. Once you’ve completed your selections, you can pay by setting up electronic bank transfer via ACH or by using a major credit or debit card.
    Can I change my package or cancel after I complete checkout?
    Of course. We make it easy for you to change and modify your package, and particularly with a monthly contract, you can cancel at any time with 30-day notice.
    What is the implementation timeline?
    Implementation timelines vary based on company size, products purchased and implementation option selected. The estimated timeline for Basic Implementation is 30-45 days and 30-90 days for Advanced Implementation.
    Are there outsourced HR service options to help my HR team?
    Of course! We have several options that range from full outsourcing with PEO to specific outsourced functions with ASO. If you need additional guidance on which to choose, request a meeting here and a sales consultant will reach out to schedule a time that works for you.
    Can I bring my own benefits broker?
    Sure thing! While we waive the Benefits Administration cost for working with one of our Certified Broker Partners, you can always pay the $5 PEPM price to keep your current broker.

