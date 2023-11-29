A powerful HR technology built for companies that want to run HR in-house with with an intuitive, cloud-based platform.
Keep orderly, professional, and consistent records of your team. From managing important documents like I9 forms and employee handbooks, to time tracking and PTO management, HR Platform makes workforce management easy and intuitive for both admins and employees.
Integrated payroll data makes payroll processing a breeze. The platform automatically calculate deductions, withholdings, benefits allocations, and more.
Extensive payroll processing features
Automatic federal and state tax filing
TriNet’s HR Platform is the only solution that simplifies your benefits search, and provides you with leading technology to administer and manage plans for your business. Explore health plans with our “Health Plan Shopper” tool, and then provide access to plans inside the platform for employees to review, compare and select. Whether you are working with a broker already, or need a help with finding one we can help.
Choose from a variety of HR platform configurations that allow you to add powerful tools such as recruiting software, 401(k)s, outsourced services and more.
Recruiting Software
Add Applicant Tracking Software & job postings right into your platform
Learn more >
Performance Management
Leverage out-of-the box performance management templates or build your own. Either way add a consistent, professional appeal to your performance reviews.
Learn more >
People Analytics
Dive deep into your workforce analytics to understand trends in your business in demographics, pay, productivity, and more.
Learn more >
401(k)
Add a retirement plan to your benefits and attract talent.
Learn more >
Integrations
Explore our rich partner and integration ecosystem to find how HR Plaftorm integrates with systems you already have, like Quickbooks, Xero, Google Drive, Slack and more.
Learn more >
Going from a monthly plan to an annual plan reduces your cost by 20%. For a limited time, we're discounting an additional 20% off the annual base price when you pay your annual plan upfront!