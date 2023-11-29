SolutionsHR PlatformPayroll Features

Payroll Processing Features

Get payroll processing and so much more with TriNet HR Platform.

Payroll software features

Synchronize for Success

Having payroll processing software connected to your HR ecosystems means maximum time savings for you. Keep payroll information up to date with the latest changes, including:

  • New Hire Onboarding Details
  • Time & Attendance
  • Pay Changes
  • Benefit Deductions
  • Garnishments

Payroll Administration Features

Worry less about payroll mishaps with our payroll administration features included.
Allow direct deposit for multiple accounts
Deliver pay check stubs with messages on mobile
Capture reported tips
Support payments for independent contractors
Prorate new hire payments
Preview payruns before approving
Create your own earning codes
Assign and calculate multiple pay rates
Payroll software features

Payroll Reporting

Our Payroll Timeline and pre-built reports you the ability help you better understand and track your payroll data.

  • Pinpoint when changes occurred with filters to easily find the information you need.
  • Generate payroll reports that translate into your accounting system, or leverage direct integrations.
  • Gain visibility into how payroll is distributed across different labor types.
Payroll Taxes and Filing
Taxes are tough. That’s why our payroll processing software does the heavy lifting work for you.
Payroll Tax Filing
We remit and file payroll tax filings for federal, state and local levels and Form 1099 filings to the IRS.
New Hire State Filing
We report to the appropriate state when an employee is hired.
R&D Tax Credits
Enter tax credit information directly into our payroll processing solution, and we prepare Forms 8974 and 941 for you.
Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive
"Thanks to TriNet HR Platform, creating reports and reconciling our budget is lock-tight, and I don’t use Excel anymore unless I want to."
Sarah Shepard
COO, StringCan Interactive
Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive

