small business hr software

SolutionsHR PlatformAll-In-One HR

HR Software

Minimize HR headaches so you can get back to business.

Purchase Now
Our comprehensive HR suite supports you in growing and developing your workforce.
icon_Integration_Center.svg
Truly Integrated
Each part of our platform communicates cohesively under a single TriNet account – HR, Benefits and Payroll. We’re truly integrated, not simply stitched together.
icon_TriNet_Mobile.svg
Mobile Accessibility
We have a fully functional mobile app for both you and your employees. Our customers say this is one of their favorite features.
icon_Technology.svg
Helps with Compliance
Our platform helps you with compliance, including access to guidance from HR experts whenever you need it.
Payroll Dashboard

Recruiting, Hiring and Onboarding

Easily grow your team by simplifying how you recruit, hire and onboard, with information synced to Benefits and Payroll software, helping you save time and ensuring they’re ready to go on day one.

Learn more about Onboarding
Analytics and Insights

Analytics and Insights

Glean actionable insights through qualitative and quantitative data. Conduct performance reviews and set and track goals. Dive into curated reports to identify trends across your people. Build informed programs and better plan for your business strategy and workforce outcomes.

Learn more about People Analytics
Management and Administration

Management and Administration

Manage your entire employee population easily. Ensure you’re automating simple processes and using digital records to keep your business processes streamlined and lightweight. Empower your employees with the ability to adhere to schedules, submit pto, and access critical information all at their fingertips through an intuitive mobile app.

  • Manage and approve time off requests
  • Create PTO policies and set blackout dates
  • File, update, and categorize HR documents
  • Automated workflows for key employee events
Learn more about Time & Scheduling

Automatically Integrated HR Software

Unlike most HR platforms, TriNet syncs with our Benefits, HR, and Payroll software, helping you save time with unnecessary busywork. Plus, we have dozens of pre-built integrations with other business and HR applications to help make it easy for you to sync data between applications and the platform.
60
Companies that switch to HR platform cut costs by 60%.*
*Individual business results may vary including results of TriNet clients.
small business hr software
Employee time tracking software

Effortless HR Compliance

Keeping a business HR compliant can be a full-time job. Let our platform help you. If you need to navigate more complicated compliance issues, our experts are here to help.

  • TriNet collects new employee tax information, confirms eligibility, and sends required notices

  • TriNet automatically sends mandatory notices and calculates proper COBRA payments

  • TriNet has built-in overtime safeguards and will send employees reminders to take required breaks and lunches

Stay confidently compliant with minimal effort when your HR software handles the heavy lifting for you. If you need to navigate more complicated compliance issues, our experts are here to help.

Tell me more

Advanced tools to help your HR teams succeed

Compliment the core HR software with these additional tools to help drive profit and productivity.
Compensation Management
Compensation Management

Offer competitive pay by benchmarking salaries against similar businesses in your industry and area.

Learn More
People Hub
People Hub

Employees and admins can easily communicate and collaborate directly from one system, promote activities and automate reminders for critical milestones like upcoming birthdays, tax season, or open enrollment.

Learn More
Onboarding
Onboarding

Conduct engagement surveys to understand drivers of employee sentiment. Easily visualize areas for improvement, and share results with managers while maintaining anonymously.

Learn More
Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive
"TriNet HR Platform has made bigger and more established agencies ‘jelly’! Our peers now look to us for expertise for anything from onboarding processes to time tracking. TriNet HR Platform is a HUGE part of that."
Sarah Shepard
COO, StringCan Interactive
See all Stories
Sarah Shepard, COO, StringCan Interactive

Schedule time to talk with our team about HR Platform Services

Fill out the form and a sales consultant will reach out to schedule time for a conversation.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification