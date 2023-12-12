Expand your global workforce with Oyster and TriNet

TriNet and Oyster help SMBs unlock the potential of a global workforce by simplifying hiring, payroll and workforce management, allowing you to focus on growth.
Of businesses expanding globally that report accessing a broader talent pool as their primary motivator for international hiring.
Of Oyster’s workers report an improved work-life balance, with 62% noting an overall improvement in quality of life.
Through our integration with Oyster, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.
What this means for you:
Delve into how you can align your operations strategy with the evolving opportunities of global employment as we approach 2025.
A diverse workforce offers numerous advantages, enhancing innovation and problem-solving capabilities; organizations must evolve beyond traditional recruitment methods to attract top global talent.