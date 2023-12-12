HR ServicesGlobal Workforce Partner Oyster

Expand your global workforce with Oyster and TriNet

Industry leaders Oyster and TriNet have partnered to help small businesses manage and reach talent globally. Companies can now leverage PEO alongside EOR and global payroll solutions to meet their HR needs worldwide.
Grow your global workforce with ease
With TriNet and Oyster, SMBs can efficiently hire, pay and manage global talent, while staying compliant with local laws and reducing administrative burden.
icon_ead_customer_navy.svg
Streamline International Hiring
Streamline international hiring by efficiently managing recruitment and onboarding for employees across multiple countries, simplifying the complexities of global talent acquisition along the way.
icon_Compliance.svg
Global Compliance Made Easy
Oyster provides a robust platform to manage compliance and employment regulations across multiple regions, ensuring businesses can easily navigate local labor laws and mitigate compliance risks globally.
icon_Financial_Services.svg
Efficient Global Payroll Solutions
The collaboration between TriNet and Oyster enables businesses to pay employees accurately and on time, simplifying global payroll management.

Build your dream team across borders

TriNet and Oyster help SMBs unlock the potential of a global workforce by simplifying hiring, payroll and workforce management, allowing you to focus on growth.

83

Of businesses expanding globally that report accessing a broader talent pool as their primary motivator for international hiring.

- Oysters Guide to Hiring Global Talent
71

Of Oyster’s workers report an improved work-life balance, with 62% noting an overall improvement in quality of life.

- 2024 Impact Report
Oyster-Integration.png

Boost security, accuracy and efficiency with our prebuilt integration with Oyster.

Through our integration with Oyster, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.

What this means for you:

  • Direct Access to Oyster through the TriNet platform using SSO.
  • One view of certain international worker data from Oyster, displayed in the TriNet platform alongside US worksite employee data.
Learn More
"Global employment platform is one of the fastest-growing categories on G2. Out of 2,100 software categories on G2, global employment platform is second in terms of momentum, which describes a high-growth trajectory based on user satisfaction scores, employee growth, and digital presence."
Grace Savides, Market Research Analyst at G2

