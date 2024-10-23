ResourcesEvents & WebinarsModernizing Your HR Strategy: Preparing for 2025 - Global Workforce Planning: Future Proofing Operations for 2025

Global Workforce Planning: Future Proofing Operations for 2025

Delve into how you can align your operations strategy with the evolving opportunities of global employment as we approach 2025.

Modernizing HR

Discussion will include:

  • The key global employment trends shaping the future of HR, including cross border employment
  • Building operational resilience teams, and practical solutions to do this
  • How to foster innovation and agility in a geographically diverse workforce
  • Leveraging technology and innovation to streamline remote and hybrid operations
  • Future trends to watch out for, and hot spots to look for talent
Speakers
Jessica Cote Airmeet Dark.png
Jessica Cote
Divisional Vice President, Product Management, TriNet
Mark Frein Airmeet dark.png
Mark Frein
Chief Operating Officer, Oyster
