HR operations and support stateside and abroad

In 2021, Avionica identified a need to improve their people operations and HR management processes to enable their team to spend more time on key strategic efforts, while providing support for both their U.S employees as well as their international team members.

With TriNet, Avionica enjoys the technology, expertise, and access to benefits they need for a team across the United States. And they discovered the advantageous partnership with G-P, a leading global Employer of Record, which helps them to continue to support their talented international employees in Mexico, Japan, Portugal, and beyond. Lauren Haber, Head of Human Resources notes, “TriNet and G-P help handle the day-to-day details for me. I love it.”

Lauren especially appreciates the benefits of working with TriNet and G-P and the available integration between the TriNet and G-P platforms, emphasizing that, “TriNet and G-P handle a lot of HR administrative tasks so I can focus more on strategic initiatives. G-P keeps us compliant with laws in countries I’m not familiar with and TriNet makes benefit administration, time off, and payroll processing easy for our U.S. workforce.”

She also gains peace of mind from the quality of service she is receiving. “The accuracy of things—I don’t need to worry about anything. TriNet and G-P have helped eliminate benefits and payroll errors that can result from the manual processes we previously used.”

Additionally, the reporting capabilities are incredibly helpful, particularly the templated reports that are available and enable her to get a better look at compensation, the workforce, and more.

Breaking ground on the future of flight

As aerospace technology evolves to meet growing demands, Avionica is well-positioned to drive innovation for operators, aircraft manufacturers, and beyond. With the support of TriNet and G-P, they can maintain and support their talented team members in the U.S. and abroad.