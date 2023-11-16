HR ServicesGlobalGlobal Workforce Partner G-P

Grow Your Global Workforce with TriNet & G-P

G-P and TriNet have joined forces to transform the global HR landscape. Businesses around the world can now leverage a top-tier EOR, PEO, and global payroll solution to accelerate their growth.

Expand your global team with ease.
The combination of TriNet and G-P enhances global hiring, simplifies payroll, streamlines HR processes, and improves employee benefits, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to focus on growth while managing a diverse workforce with ease.
Simplified International Compliance
G-P offers a powerful platform to manage compliance and employment regulations across various regions, enabling businesses to navigate local labor laws and reduce compliance risks worldwide.
Efficient Global Payroll Solutions
Empower businesses to ensure accurate, timely employee payments while simplifying global payroll management with automated processes and centralized control across 100+ countries.
Streamline International Hiring
Simplify international hiring with automated onboarding, payroll, and compliance tailored to local laws. G-P’s platform provides localized contracts and tax guidance, helping businesses save time and minimize administrative workloads.
Build your dream team across the globe.

TriNet and G-P empower SMBs to harness the potential of a global workforce by streamlining hiring, payroll, and workforce management, so you can stay focused on growth.

66

The percentage of leaders that say building global teams is part of their business strategy. *

* G-P's 2023 Global Growth Report Reveals the Future of Work
71

The percentage of businesses already actively engaged in global recruitment.*

* G-P's 2023 Global Growth Report Reveals the Future of Work
Boost security, accuracy and efficiency with our prebuilt integration with G-P.

Through our integration with G-P, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.

What this means for you:

  • Direct access to G-P through the TriNet platform using Single Sign-On (SSO).
  • A unified view of specific international worker data from G-P, displayed within the TriNet platform alongside U.S. worksite employee data.
Learn More
"The accuracy of things—I don’t need to worry about anything. TriNet and G-P have helped eliminate benefits and payroll errors that can result from the manual processes we previously used."
Lauren Haber, Head of Human Resources, Avionica
View this Story

