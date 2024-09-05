Mastering Global Growth for Small Businesses
The workforce has changed: it’s more remote, it’s more global. To meet those changes, you’ll need incredible HR to ease the burden of managing the complexities of today’s workforce. Through our partnership with G-P, a market leader in the global employer of record (EOR) industry, you can rely on TriNet’s full-service HR solutions in the U.S. and G-P’s global employment platform to hire outside the U.S.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- Strategies to avoid common mistakes when building a global workforce.
- Insights into employment contracts, payroll and benefit differences from country-to-country.
- How it’s possible to build highly skilled teams in days, not months while ensuring compliance.
Speakers:
|Olivia Girouard
Employment Counsel- North America, G-P
|Jessica Cote
Vice President, Product Management, TriNet