Mastering Global Growth for Small Businesses

The workforce has changed: it’s more remote, it’s more global. To meet those changes, you’ll need incredible HR to ease the burden of managing the complexities of today’s workforce. Through our partnership with G-P, a market leader in the global employer of record (EOR) industry, you can rely on TriNet’s full-service HR solutions in the U.S. and G-P’s global employment platform to hire outside the U.S.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Strategies to avoid common mistakes when building a global workforce.
  • Insights into employment contracts, payroll and benefit differences from country-to-country.
  • How it’s possible to build highly skilled teams in days, not months while ensuring compliance.

Speakers:

Olivia Girouard
Employment Counsel- North America, G-P		Jessica Cote
Vice President, Product Management, TriNet

