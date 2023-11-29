HR Outsourcing Costs: The Complete Guide

Small and medium-sized businesses often have difficulty handling all their human resources needs in-house. They may lack the expertise to keep up with ever-changing employment-related requirements. This puts them at risk of potential costly fines or claims. They may not want to spend the money or invest the time to run and maintain in-house HR software. They don’t want to burden their employees with routine and repetitive HR tasks when they could be contributing to growth initiatives instead.
For many of these businesses, HR outsourcing provides a welcome solution. The personnel at HR outsourcing companies are generally experts in their fields. Outsourcing companies also generally provide access to modern HR cloud technology and take care of maintaining and updating it. Small and mid-sized businesses that use HR outsourcing can save money by not having to spend money on resources to help with HR tasks in-house.
Determining HR outsourcing costs is a key step in deciding whether outsourcing is the right option for your company. HR outsourcing costs are estimated to cost $45 to $1,500 a month based on the number of employees and services engaged. Many factors contribute to outsourcing costs, which we will discuss in detail below.
Businesses need to examine their costs carefully, but always be aware of the ROI gained from HR outsourcing. In other words, your analysis should weigh what you might save and what you gain in efficiency as well as what it will cost. In this guide, we will look at HR outsourcing costs from every angle to help you make an informed decision. We will provide insights to:
Many factors go into determining HR outsourcing costs, depending on the nature and size of your business and which functions you want to outsource.
Naturally, the range and types of HR services are important factors in your HR outsourcing costs. The most common types are:
The level of services you require will also influence your HR outsourcing costs. These can vary depending on how much HR work you want to handle in-house versus how much you want to outsource.
Some services are more complex and may therefore cost more than others. For example, routine HR functions that can be largely or entirely automated may cost the least. Situations that are less automated and require high-level professional expertise may cost more. These may include assistance with:
In many cases, your HR outsourcing costs will rise with the number of employees on staff. Sometimes the costs are directly related to the number of employees, for example, when the outsourcing company charges a flat fee per employee per month. Other times, there are different factors involved. For example, if an outsourcing company charges a percentage of your payroll, both the number of employees and how much they are paid will affect your costs.
There are different pricing models for outsourcing HR functions. Your situation's model will depend on what services you are outsourcing and what type of outsourcing provider you are working with (for example, a PEO or an ASO). In some cases, this will also depend on what you have negotiated with your outsourcing company. The pricing models are:
Under this pricing model, you are charged a flat fee per employee per month. Your costs are directly related to the number of employees you have.
Costs using this model may be higher in industries where employees are highly paid.
This pricing model is sometimes used for companies ordering services a la carte.
With this model, your costs are generally more predictable.
These models are also known as pay-as-you-go. They may be used for short-term needs.
Sometimes, none of the common pricing models is an exact fit for your situation. In that case, your outsourcing company may offer or negotiate a custom pricing plan, which combines features of the more standard pricing models.
Some HR outsourcing companies require that your company employ a minimum number of workers, typically at least five or minimum charge of at least five employees. Some have a preference for working with smaller or larger businesses, and these may have a limit on the maximum number of employees. When considering HR outsourcing companies, always check to see that they work with companies of your workforce size.
In addition to the recurring monthly or annual fees, HR outsourcing companies may also have one-time fees or fees that may be charged at irregular intervals. These can include:
There may be one-time charges for creating new accounts, training your managers and staff on using the system and or transitioning data from any existing software system. There may also be indirect costs through productivity loss while your employees are getting used to the new workflow.
Some HR outsourcing companies may charge an early termination fee. In certain cases, you can avoid the fee by giving the proper timely notice pursuant to your client service agreement with the provider.
In some circumstances, you may need to subscribe to the outsourcing company’s human resources information system (HRIS) to access its other outsourcing services.
If you need support from the outsourcing company’s personnel outside their regular business hours, you may need to pay an additional fee.
Some HR outsourcing costs might increase as your workforce grows. Increases in the recurring per-employee-per-month monthly or annual fees, due to a higher number of employees, are more predictable, but other costs might not be.
There is often some flexibility in pricing for HR outsourcing services. You may be able to make your relationship with an outsourcer even more cost-effective by negotiating with the provider and taking advantage of discounts. HR outsourcing providers want to gain your business. They may be willing to work with you on costs, payment models and the range of services provided.
Service providers often offer discounts for long-term contracts and volume. You may be able to save money by paying annually instead of monthly. If you have more than a few employees, see if volume discounts apply. Also, look for other opportunities to save. For example, the outsourcing company may be willing to waive setup fees.
To make an informed decision about whether HR outsourcing is a good choice for your company, estimate the costs of outsourcing versus not outsourcing.
To obtain an estimate of how much it costs your company to handle your HR functions in-house, consider these expenses:
To estimate your outsourcing costs, start by researching outsourcing companies. Decide whether you want to outsource selected HR functions or whether you want a comprehensive plan that is full-service. If you want to outsource only some functions, decide on which ones.
With this information, you can make at least a preliminary decision on what type of outsourcing company would work best for your needs. Research some of these companies to determine which pricing model they are most likely to use. From there, you can estimate a range of likely recurring monthly or annual fees. Add on any likely one-time or non-regular fees to get a total estimate of your costs.
Remember that HR outsourcing costs are only one piece of the complete picture when deciding whether outsourcing will provide a financial advantage. The other crucial piece is the amount you may save by using an HR outsourcing company. As long as your savings are greater than your costs, you will come out ahead by outsourcing some or all of your HR functions.
The annual return on investment (ROI), just from cost savings alone, from using a PEO averages 27.2%, according to a white paper published by the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO).
The actual ROI could be higher. Some of the benefits of outsourcing HR are substantial, yet not easily quantified:
TriNet offers top-tier HR outsourcing services at multiple levels.
TriNet’s HR Plus is for companies that want to retain full control over their HR functions while getting help with their HR administrative tasks. Alongside engaging with our advanced cloud-based HR technology platform, you will gain access to a team of expert HR professionals so you can navigate compliance and other HR concerns. You can choose to use our payroll tax compliance services, payroll processing, and HR services, including employee onboarding tools, reviewing your HR procedures and handling unemployment claims. It’s up to you. Fees range from $20 to $50 per employee per month, plus fees for the HR Platform.
If you want more, TriNet’s PEO provides a comprehensive full-service HR solution that can assist with your HR needs. This includes providing payroll services, access to premium employee benefits and mitigating certain risks. We will provide workers’ compensation coverage and manage these claims, and handle payroll and payroll tax administration tasks to help free up your time so you can focus on the things you do best. We have a more transparent fixed-rate per-employee per-month pricing model and invite you to contact us for a quote.
No matter what your outsourcing needs, TriNet has options with different levels of services and pricing so you can engage what is the best fit for your company.
