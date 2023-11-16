HR ServicesGlobalGlobal Workforce Growth with TriNet & Multiplier

Unlock Global Workforce Growth with TriNet & Multiplier

Multiplier and TriNet have partnered to revolutionize the global HR landscape. Businesses worldwide can now access a premier EOR, PEO, and global payroll solution to drive their growth.

Expand your global team with ease.
The combination of TriNet and Multiplier optimizes global hiring, streamlines global payroll, simplifies HR processes, and enhances employee benefits, empowering small and medium-sized businesses to concentrate on growth while effectively managing a diverse workforce.
Streamlined Payroll Solutions
Enable businesses to pay employees accurately and on time while streamlining global payroll management through automated processes and centralized oversight across 100+ countries.
Simplified International Hiring
Make international hiring easy by automating onboarding, payroll, and compliance with local laws. Their platform offers localized contracts and tax guidance, saving time and reducing administrative burdens.
Simplified Global Compliance
Make global compliance easy by automating local regulations, ensuring accurate payroll, and providing expert guidance for international hiring.
Create a unified global team without boundaries.

TriNet and Multiplier streamline hiring, payroll, and workforce management on a global scale, enabling you to shift your focus from operational complexities to accelerating business growth and innovation.

70

70% of all tech talent in US hired from APAC.

80

Over 80% of accountant talent is hired by US based companies in last 2 years.

Integration with Multiplier

Boost security, accuracy and efficiency with our prebuilt integration with Multiplier.

Through our integration with Multiplier, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.

What this means for you:

  • Direct access to Multiplier through the TriNet platform using Single Sign-On (SSO).
  • A unified view of specific international worker data from Multiplier, displayed within the TriNet platform alongside U.S. worksite employee data.
Learn More

