Unlock Global Workforce Growth with TriNet & Multiplier

Multiplier and TriNet have partnered to revolutionize the global HR landscape. Businesses worldwide can now access a premier EOR, PEO, and global payroll solution to drive their growth.
TriNet and Multiplier streamline hiring, payroll, and workforce management on a global scale, enabling you to shift your focus from operational complexities to accelerating business growth and innovation.
Through our integration with Multiplier, you gain a unified view of certain international worker data from the TriNet platform, making it convenient to access information for managing and making workforce decisions.
What this means for you: