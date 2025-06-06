How HR Outsourcing for Remote Teams Helps Solve Problems

Key HR Functions Transformed Through Outsourcing

Let's look at how HR outsourcing can help.

Digital onboarding and employee lifecycle management

Employees’ engagement directly affects their productivity. Their sense of belonging is a major influence on how likely they are to stay. Both of these are challenging when you have remote workers. HR outsourcing providers can help boost employees’ motivation and loyalty by getting them off to a great start and then keeping the momentum going throughout their time at your company. Solutions that outsourcing providers may offer include:

Paperless, efficient onboarding tools

Virtual orientation training

Digital document management and e-signature solutions

Remote employee lifecycle tracking and administration

Multi-state compliance

If you have or plan to hire employees or engage with independent contractors in other states, an HR outsourcing provider may offer best practice guidance on employment-related laws and payroll tax requirements, helping you navigate compliance. There’s a lot to keep track of, such as paid leave requirements and workplace accommodation. Your outsourcing provider may also provide risk mitigation support for distributed teams.

Centralized payroll management

When you have employees or contractors in different states, that can complicate pay processing. HR outsourcing experts can streamline the process. With their knowledge of pay laws in the jurisdictions where you have employees, they can help support with:

Pay processing

Payroll tax administration

Their technology platform may also integrate time tracking for your remote workers and generally simplify the process of processing of pay in multiple locations.

Benefits administration for distributed teams

When your workforce lives in different locations, you need to provide benefits that are available for them where they are. You’ll also need to give them an easy way to learn about and enroll in benefit packages. HR outsourcing providers may be able to help. They may provide:

Access to competitive benefit packages that work across locations

Virtual benefits enrollment and education

Counseling support or resources

Location-independent wellness programs

The Business Case: ROI of HR Outsourcing for Remote Teams

You could conserve internal resources by outsourcing HR tasks and lightening the load for your in-house team. The cost efficiency comes from an outsourcing company's economies of scale and robust technology systems.

HR outsourcing companies also have expertise in a wide range of HR areas. A small or medium-sized company might find it to be prohibitively expensive to hire an equivalent team of experts.

Compliance is one of these areas of expertise. An SMB might find it difficult to keep up with the latest employment-related laws and regulations. One error could result in a costly action, fine or workplace incident. Compliance is not a suitable area for learning by trial and error. An HR outsourcing provider could provide expert best practice guidance to help you navigate and comply.

Outsourcing provider could help your talent acquisition efforts with tools and employee retention by helping you attract the top employees you need and, crucially for a remote workforce, help keep them engaged and motivated.

Real-World Examples: HR Outsourcing Success Stories

Let's look at three examples of how HR outsourcing has helped businesses support their remote workforces.

LifeLabs Learning teaches skills to professionals in more than 2,500 companies. They have a remote team of more than 100 employees located across the U.S. They found their previous HR provider did not fully align with their needs and were thrilled to make the switch to TriNet. They appreciate TriNet’s variety of services, responsiveness, access to benefits, scalability, and expertise in multi-state HR compliance.

iMerit, a provider in AI data annotation and solutions, was originally founded overseas. They needed to establish a workforce and facilities in the U.S. They were attracted to TriNet because of its more transparent pricing and quality customer service. TriNet’s services have enabled iMerit to optimize their internal resources.

Pet Honesty sells supplements for pets online and in 9,000 retail stores. TriNet has helped them support their remote and hybrid workforce as the company continues to grow. Like LifeLabs Learning and iMerit, Pet Honesty’s previous HR provider did not fully align with their needs. TriNet’s expert support and user-friendly technology streamlines their HR and frees up their energy to pursue their business goals.

Is HR Outsourcing Right for Your Remote Team? A Checklist

Here's a checklist to help with decisions on whether HR outsourcing for remote teams might work for your small or medium-sized business. If you find that these difficulties apply to your business, you might need HR outsourcing:

You're experiencing compliance uncertainties with remote workers

Remote onboarding feels inconsistent or cumbersome

You lack specialized knowledge in multi-state employment-related laws

Your HR team is spending excessive time on administrative tasks

You want to provide comprehensive benefits regardless of location

You need scalable HR solutions as your remote team grows

Time to Start Your HR Outsourcing Journey

You don’t have to deal with the complexities of a multi-state workforce on your own. TriNet can do the heavy lifting. You’ll get a user-friendly platform, expert best practice guidance, and access to the kinds of benefit packages that can help you attract and retain great workers.

We'll help you with compliance in the locations where you have employees. If you have independent contractors working for you, TriNet makes it easy to onboard and pay them.

A geographically distributed workforce can be a win-win for your organization. But managing a multistate workforce can also present challenges—and even risks. Get TriNet's free eGuide on navigating the complexities of a multistate workforce.