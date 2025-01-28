Customer StoriesPet Honesty

Challenge
A pet supplements company needed a more comprehensive HR solution that could meet their needs for managing a remote and hybrid workforce while expanding their product line and scaling distribution.

Solution
With TriNet’s expert support and user-friendly technology, Pet Honesty is confident in their ability to provide competitive benefits, maintain multi-state compliance, and pursue their goal of becoming number one in pet health and wellness.

Transcript
Pet Honesty was founded by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs who struggled to find the right care for their pets. They sought out to formulate an all-natural ingredient supplement that would treat these very everyday needs of dogs and cats.

We offer products for almost every need for a pet ranging from a multivitamin to hip and joint to allergy to grooming. Our mission is more joyful healthier moments together. We started in e-commerce so we can be found on Amazon. No surprise, Chewy. We also have our own D2C site on pethonesty.com, and about two years ago, we started launching into brick-and-mortar retail.

We have 35 employees. 60% of our workforce is remote and 40% is based here in Austin. When I arrived at Pet Honesty, the company was utilizing a ASO provider. It wasn't until our renewal came up that I said, wow, we have to change something here. TriNet really stood out.

They were very hands-on, and very quickly, I was able to see that moving to TriNet brought Pet Honesty better benefits, more benefits at less of a cost. TriNet offers support in the area of compliance. And as a multi-state employer, they understand how to manage payroll. It just became quickly obvious that TriNet was a one-stop shopping solution.

What was even more attractive about TriNet is that it really allowed me as the HR leader to really develop engagement for our employees, talent attraction and retention, because we now had a suite of benefits that normally wouldn't be available to employees at a company of our size. What we talk about is if we do the right things for pet parents, for pets, if we build the right products, the right infrastructure...the right culture here, which is pet centric, then great things will happen. Our goal as a company here at Pet Honesty is to become the number one supplement company in the pet health and wellness category.

So, as we hire more employees, TriNet can accommodate that in a very easy, scalable manner.
Supporting more joyful years together

Pet Honesty was founded in 2018 by a husband and wife who were struggling to find the right products to take care of their pets. Their in-house PhD Animal Nutritionist formulates their clean supplements for both dogs and cats, built on products that are backed by real results from real pets. Pet Honesty’s mission is to give pets and their people happier, healthier years together.

When Gretchen Crist, Chief People & Culture Officer, first joined Pet Honesty, the organization was leveraging an ASO provider, which was not meeting their needs. With TriNet, this multi-state employer receives the support, technology, and better access to benefits they need to manage their remote and local team members, the complexities of payroll and compliance, and talent retention and attraction. And, as Pet Honesty continues to scale online and in over 9,000 retail stores, they know TriNet will continue to meet their needs.

