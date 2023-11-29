Meeting the needs of a remote team

Before starting with TriNet in 2023, LifeLabs worked with a different PEO that required more dedicated resources internally to manage, which was a burden on the team. They also found the support to be challenging to access and reporting was not up to their standards. During the decision process, TriNet stood out with the variety of services available, the responsiveness of the team, access to benefits, and the scalability of the solution.

With TriNet, LifeLabs Learning found a solution that their existing team could easily manage, while still meeting all their HR needs. Dana Price, Chief Financial Officer says, “knowing that we have coverage nationwide as a remote company is incredible. And, we have access to experts that can help us with various needs.”

Managing a widespread team across a number of states can be quite a challenge for many businesses, but TriNet makes it easier for LifeLabs Learning. Whether they’re managing multi-state HR compliance or navigating more complicated people management needs, LifeLabs has the resources they need to navigate their everyday HR needs. Dana emphasizes, “having an expert talk through things with us is incredibly, incredibly helpful.”

And the access to benefits is also beneficial. “It's rare that you see a company that can offer an EPO, a PPO, and an HSA all at the same time. And that's definitely one of the reasons we love TriNet, the access to different benefits is phenomenal.” Plus, the 401(k) plan and expertise available around establishing it are beneficial for Dana’s team and have made it possible for LifeLabs Learning to implement an employer match in 2024.

The TriNet platform has also been a highlight, with easy reporting capabilities, user interface, resources and more. In fact, Dana points out, “TriNet has a lot more reporting than I’ve ever seen at any other PEO I’ve used.”