Hello! I’m Valeria Smith. I have over 9 years of experience in payroll processing and more than 10 years in customer support. As a Payroll Manager, I specialize in helping small businesses manage their payroll needs. My focus is on partnering with clients to ensure accuracy, compliance and efficiency. I have been successful in building strong client relationships and providing the necessary resources and guidance for smooth payroll operations. My dedication to supporting our clients drives my commitment to delivering tailored solutions and providing simple solutions for complex issues.

Specialties: