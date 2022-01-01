For hundreds of years, the approach to training surgeons hasn’t changed much. In a crowded operating room, dozens of physicians travel great distances for the opportunity to peer over their colleagues’ shoulders to learn a procedure demonstrated by an expert surgeon. This method works, but Immertec CEO and co-founder Erik Maltais had a vision to redefine the status quo “operating room theater” approach—a risk that he deemed worth potential failure.

To execute his vision, Erik’s team determined that augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) were the next revolutionary computing medium and could allow adoption of medical advancements to happen much faster than before. Immertec’s technology, Medoptic, allows surgeons to observe a surgery in a fully immersive, 3-D environment from any remote location via a VR headset—all in real time. They can now stay abreast of best practices, and have a clearer view of the surgical site and human anatomy without physically being in the OR.

Immertec’s premier customers are some of the largest medical device manufacturers in the world who highly value the Medoptic technology to efficiently train surgeons with their new devices and procedures. Without the complexities of physical barriers, physicians can efficiently adopt new medical techniques and in return, quickly bring these practices to patients to improve the quality of healthcare. Medical device manufacturers no longer have to wait nearly 10 years to bring their products to market nor expend their budgets to physically transport surgeons to an OR for training. By overcoming inefficiencies with traditional training, Immertec helps surgeons and medical manufacturers save time and money and revolutionize healthcare.