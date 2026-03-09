How Much Is the Average PTO in the US?

Did you know that according to Business Insider, employees value their paid time off (PTO) more than healthcare coverage? Work-life balance is an employee concern that businesses should take seriously.

As a small business owner, it may be critical to your business to have a documented and competitive PTO plan for full-time employees as well as part-timers. But what makes an employee benefits plan competitive in small business these days? The short, dry answer is: anything above average.

Learning about the average PTO in U.S. job markets can help you set your own policies to attract job candidates and retain current employees, especially as the markets tighten.

Then the questions become: What’s average? How much paid time off is normal?

How Much Is Average for PTO?

Eleven days is the average number of vacation days for private sector employees who have completed one year of service, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Seven days is the average number of sick leave days for private sector employees who have completed one year of service.

It turns out the average PTO length varies substantially depending on a number of factors, like tenure with a company, public vs. private industries and your geographic location.

Here, we look at average days of PTO across various metrics, based on data compiled from the BLS as well as our own survey data. We hope this helps you stay above the curve, literally, when it comes to positioning your competitive PTO policy, or at least guide you on what the average PTO looks like in other companies, industries, and geographies around you.