How Much Is the Average PTO in the US?

Did you know small business employees value their paid time off (PTO) almost as much as they value healthcare coverage?

In a recent report of more than 600 small business employees, PTO outranked dental coverage, vision coverage and 401(k) plans as Americans’ favorite benefit. It rated second only to employer-sponsored healthcare coverage.

As a small business owner, it may be critical to your business to have a documented and competitive PTO plan. But what makes a PTO plan competitive in small business these days? The short, dry answer is anything above average. Therefore, giving serious consideration to the average PTO in U.S.A. job markets can help you attract future job candidates and maintain current employees, especially as the markets tighten.

Then the question becomes what’s average? How much paid time off is normal?

How much is average for PTO?

Ten days is the average number of PTO for private sector employees who have completed one year of service, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

This number, rounded to the nearest whole number (it’s actually 9.7 days), does not include sick days or paid holidays. But it turns out the average PTO length varies substantially depending on a number of factors, like tenure with a company, public vs. private industries and your geographic location.

Here, we look at average days of PTO across various metrics, based on data compiled from the BLS as well as our own survey data. We hope this helps you stay above the curve, literally, when it comes to positioning your competitive PTO policy, or at minimum give you some guidance about what the average PTO looks like in other companies, industries, and geographies around you.