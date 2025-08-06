Customer StoriesNY State Solar

A growing solar power solutions business needed an HR solution that could help make managing a multi-state team easier, while providing access to competitive benefits.

TriNet helps NY State Solar focus on their core business by providing the technology and service they need to minimize day-to-day HR tasks while providing access to superior benefits to support their widespread team.

[music] NY State Solar was founded in 2016 with a mission to bring affordable quality solar to homes across Long Island and New York City. Over the years, its mission has expanded and it's vertically integrated from initially just doing sales and working directly with the homeowners on the front end to now doing the engineering, the procurement, the installation, and the service for the life of the solar systems. When we were looking to make the transition to using a PEO, we evaluated several companies. We ultimately chose to go with TriNet and have stuck with TriNet since 2018 because TriNet was able to provide access to benefits that we found superior to what other PEOs were offering.

TriNet helps us focus on our core business and helping people go solar by handling all of the payroll filings, processing any employee changes through the self-service portal, handling open enrollments and other benefit changes throughout the year, all things that would take our executive team's time and focus away from growing our business. As a growing company, we have picked up remote workers in several states on both coasts. If we were handling payroll and the functions that TriNet does internally, this would have required us to deal with a whole host of administrative tasks in states all over the country.

Our experience with the TriNet technology platform has been excellent. It provides fantastic world-class self-service options for us as the business and for our employees to use. Our employees use the mobile app to do all sorts of different tasks from checking their paychecks to updating direct deposit info or changing their tax withholdings, among other functions. We also use TriNet Time to manage our hourly employees' timesheets, which seamlessly integrates with the payroll platform and pay grid to make running payroll very simple for our team.

TriNet has enabled us to keep a relatively lean HR staff internally and lean heavily on TriNet's technology and capabilities to minimize our cost while achieving the same things that other companies with a larger HR department do. As NY State Solar has scaled over the past six years, TriNet has been there to scale with us and support that growth. And as we continue to grow in the coming years, we're confident that TriNet will scale with us and enable that growth. [music]
Powering up savings for homeowners with solar

NY State Solar (NYSS) was founded in 2016 with the mission of bringing affordable, quality solar energy to New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. From sales and procurement to the installation of residential and commercial solar systems, the NYSS team works to help homeowners and businesses save on energy costs.

NYSS depends on the support and technology that TriNet provides to enable them to manage their large, cross-country team. The platform provides world-class self-service for both their business needs and their employees, plus a mobile app that makes it easy for employees to make their own updates. TriNet provides the support, access to benefits, and technology that NY State Solar needs to continue to grow and succeed.

