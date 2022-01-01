01_Assets/Icon/UI/menu_darkCreated with Sketch.
TriNet Logo tel:888.874.6388
Services Industries Trends & Insights Our Customers About Us
ArtboardCreated with Sketch.
Overview
Let’s Connect
Home
>
Our Services
>
HR Expertise
>
Application Tracking

Applicant Tracking

Efficiently manage steps in the recruiting lifecycle and find qualified candidates faster and easier.

Applicant tracking made simple

From the moment you kick off the hiring process, our applicant tracking solution helps make sure you have a winning strategy in place. Create a job post, push it out to popular boards and access every candidate’s details on our cloud-based applicant tracking system, so you’ll never misplace or accidentally delete a file again.

Applicant tracking made simple

Candidate profiles

Each candidate gets their own profile page that shows you exactly where the candidate is in your hiring process. View the candidate’s experience and portfolio submission, see detailed feedback from interviewers and hiring managers, and review assessment scores—all in one place. Job postings:

Post to the job boards that matter, from free boards like Indeed to paid specialty boards, and also promote on social media to increase your reach. Schedule and view interviews right from your jobs promotion page.

Get targeted and featured placement in ZipRecruiter®, Dice® and CareerBuilder®, which are visible to millions of job seekers.

Give each job a custom URL that can be used anywhere, from blog posts to in-store QR codes.

Custom questions and skills assessments

Create custom job-related questions directly in the job ad so you have key information on qualified candidates even before a phone screen. You can include custom skills assessment questions that rate a candidate’s expertise in relevant areas. The skills assessment scores are then automatically tagged to the candidate’s profile.

Got a candidate who scored 85% on their ability to create custom Microsoft® Excel macros? They’re probably worth a look. 20%? Maybe not.

Custom questions

Automated workflows

Create customized workflows in the applicant tracking system to suit your hiring needs. From a quick review to a comprehensive vetting process, you can create customized recruiting pipelines for your jobs, your team and even your entire company. Design a process that works for you and the role you want to fill.

Automated workflows

Comprehensive view of talent pool

With our applicant tracking system you can see how many candidates are in your database, what jobs they’ve applied for and what your team thinks of them. Find out where they are in the workflow process. Search your talent pool by name, tags or ratings to give you and your team instant results on the most qualified candidates for the job.

Comprehensive view

Built-in background check

We have partnered with GoodHire, so you can run FCRA-compliant background, drug or credit checks on any candidate in your talent pool, when appropriate. If you choose to add this feature, your data will be automatically synced with a candidate’s profile, so you’ll have a complete picture of a candidate’s experience and qualifications.

Background check
true { "first_name": "", "last_name": "", "company": "", "email": "", "phone": "", "title": null, "multi_state": null, "bot": "" }

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.

Your Information

I have employees in multiple states*

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase.
Looking for support? Get Support
Investor Relations
Partners
Referrals
Developers
Careers
Tools
eGuides
Blog
Pricing
FAQs
Contact Us
Get Support
TriNet Mobile App
Apple Store Icon
Google Play Store Icon
©2009-2022 TriNet Group, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms of Use Privacy