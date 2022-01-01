Efficiently manage steps in the recruiting lifecycle and find qualified candidates faster and easier.
From the moment you kick off the hiring process, our applicant tracking solution helps make sure you have a winning strategy in place. Create a job post, push it out to popular boards and access every candidate’s details on our cloud-based applicant tracking system, so you’ll never misplace or accidentally delete a file again.
Post to the job boards that matter, from free boards like Indeed to paid specialty boards, and also promote on social media to increase your reach. Schedule and view interviews right from your jobs promotion page.
Get targeted and featured placement in ZipRecruiter®, Dice® and CareerBuilder®, which are visible to millions of job seekers.
Give each job a custom URL that can be used anywhere, from blog posts to in-store QR codes.
Create custom job-related questions directly in the job ad so you have key information on qualified candidates even before a phone screen. You can include custom skills assessment questions that rate a candidate’s expertise in relevant areas. The skills assessment scores are then automatically tagged to the candidate’s profile.
Got a candidate who scored 85% on their ability to create custom Microsoft® Excel macros? They’re probably worth a look. 20%? Maybe not.
Create customized workflows in the applicant tracking system to suit your hiring needs. From a quick review to a comprehensive vetting process, you can create customized recruiting pipelines for your jobs, your team and even your entire company. Design a process that works for you and the role you want to fill.
With our applicant tracking system you can see how many candidates are in your database, what jobs they’ve applied for and what your team thinks of them. Find out where they are in the workflow process. Search your talent pool by name, tags or ratings to give you and your team instant results on the most qualified candidates for the job.
We have partnered with GoodHire, so you can run FCRA-compliant background, drug or credit checks on any candidate in your talent pool, when appropriate. If you choose to add this feature, your data will be automatically synced with a candidate’s profile, so you’ll have a complete picture of a candidate’s experience and qualifications.