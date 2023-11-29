Bringing high-quality healthcare to Beverly Hills

Founded in 2006, 90210 Surgery Medical Center is a nationally renowned healthcare provider that provides patients with convenient, high-quality medical services outside of a traditional hospital setting.

Prior to TriNet, 90210 Surgery Medical Center did their best to manage HR internally. But, with more staff onboarding and complex California regulations and requirements to navigate, they knew they needed a more substantial solution. TriNet offers the easy-to-use platform, HR expertise, and access to benefits that the Center needs. The “one-stop-shop” solution makes managing a staff with a wide range of needs across several locations while staying ahead of HR requirements seamless.

With a phenomenal growth rate over the past 4 years, and more planned for the future, 90210 Surgery Medical Center knows they have the technology, best practice guidance, support, and access to benefits they need to help maintain their necessary HR functions and succeed.