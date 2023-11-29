Customer Stories90210 Surgery Medical Center

90210 Surgery Medical Center

Company size
100+ Employees

Industry
Life Sciences

Location
Beverly Hills, CA

Challenge
A growing surgery center needed an effective, holistic HR solution to manage their diverse, high-skilled team.

Solution
TriNet provides the reliable technology, expertise, HR compliance support and access to benefits that 90210 Surgery Medical Center needs to serve more patients and support their talented team across several locations.

To be able to have a one stop shop that TriNet is able to offer is invaluable… Having that offering in one spot that can accommodate such a diverse population as we had in our staff is just really important to us.”
Bringing high-quality healthcare to Beverly Hills

Founded in 2006, 90210 Surgery Medical Center is a nationally renowned healthcare provider that provides patients with convenient, high-quality medical services outside of a traditional hospital setting.

Prior to TriNet, 90210 Surgery Medical Center did their best to manage HR internally. But, with more staff onboarding and complex California regulations and requirements to navigate, they knew they needed a more substantial solution. TriNet offers the easy-to-use platform, HR expertise, and access to benefits that the Center needs. The “one-stop-shop” solution makes managing a staff with a wide range of needs across several locations while staying ahead of HR requirements seamless.

With a phenomenal growth rate over the past 4 years, and more planned for the future, 90210 Surgery Medical Center knows they have the technology, best practice guidance, support, and access to benefits they need to help maintain their necessary HR functions and succeed.

