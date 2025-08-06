Cask Government Services
Company size
20-99 Employees
Industry
Consulting
Location
Stafford, VA
Challenge
A consulting business built around quality expertise and guidance for government clients needed a PEO solution that provided hands-on support as well as high-end technology.
Solution
TriNet provides the long-term solution Cask Government Services needs so they can manage their remote workforce, with powerful technology, resources, access to benefits, and personal support.
TriNet is like our safety net. They help us stay on top of everyday tasks, compliance, navigating benefits, and more. I love it.”
Providing artisan-style consulting and expertise
Founded in 2004 as a woman-led small business, Cask Government Services seeks to provide top-level consulting expertise to government entities, including the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps. Rather than a typical contracting firm, they are committed to offering artisan-level expertise for federal government agencies, with a focus on technology, information systems, and cybersecurity.
Internally, they want to foster an environment where their highly skilled experts felt free and empowered to do their jobs and support their clients while giving back to their country. Cask also works to ensure that all team members feel invested and influential in the success and future of the business, with regular team-wide collaboration and an accessible leadership team. And, with many of their team members surpassing 10 years with the business, they are certainly succeeding.
Seeking holistic HR solution with hands-on support
In 2014, Cask identified the need for a more comprehensive HR solution that offered a higher level of support and expertise than the PEO they were using at the time. The usability of TriNet’s technology, combined with the excellent customer service and breadth of access to benefits, made choosing TriNet easy. TriNet offered the all-in-one solution they needed, the hands-on support they wanted, all for the right cost.
Today, Cask continues to enjoy each feature of their relationship with TriNet. For Nicole Depelteau, VP, Corporate Operations, “TriNet has definitely made management much easier from the HR standpoint.” And as someone who wears multiple hats in the organization, less stress in managing HR makes a big difference for Nicole.
The platform is intuitive, it’s so easy to use. And the reporting capabilities are outstanding!”
Leveraging high-performance technology, expertise, and support
Managing a remote-first workforce requires technology that can keep up with the evolving market. For Cask, TriNet’s platform is intuitive and easy to use, with little training required to get up to speed. Nicole is particularly impressed by the ease of use as well as the reporting capabilities it offers, which have helped make managing HR easier. “The platform allows us to analyze data and make decisions faster,” notes Nicole.
Having employees in several states also creates a greater need for compliance for Cask. They know they can depend on TriNet to regularly keep them up to date on key compliance information, while also integrating that expertise in the technology. And, if any questions arise, Nicole appreciates having a dedicated contact who can provide insights and resources to help.
Nicole stresses less about day-to-day HR needs thanks to the power of TriNet’s technology, resources, and team. For her and the Cask management team, “TriNet is like our safety net. They help us stay on top of everyday tasks, compliance, navigating benefits, and more. I love it.”
The power of TriNet’s tools and support helps Cask maintain compliance and improve our HR management experience, all at a great value.”
Retaining talent with a breadth of benefits
Cask and their employees also appreciate the access to benefits that TriNet offers, with a breadth of both availability and pricing to meet their unique needs. Choosing a PEO that provides access to a large selection of benefit offerings was extremely important for Cask, and they continue to enjoy what TriNet enables them to offer their team.
And, having access to great benefits serves as a powerful tool when recruiting talent. Nicole emphasized the impact of having access to large company-style benefits and being able to share that information up front. “TriNet makes it easy to pull benefits information down and provide to potential candidates, which often enables us to hire high-performing individuals much more easily than we would be able to otherwise.”
Working towards a better future
As the talented team at Cask continues to fulfill various government contracts with their expertise, TriNet provides the technology and personal touch they need to succeed. Cask knows they can rely on the flexibility of TriNet as contracts ebb and flow. Nicole observes that “the ability for Cask to be able to fluctuate in size and still receive the same incredible resources from an HR provider is critical and amazing!”