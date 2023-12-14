Definition of 401k

A 401k plan is a retirement savings plan offered by an employer to eligible employees. The plan may take payroll deductions pre-tax, as a traditional 401k plan structure, or after-tax as a Roth 401k plan structure.

What is a 401k retirement plan?

A 401(k) is a qualified benefit plan that allows eligible employees a vehicle to set money aside for retirement purposes.

Qualified benefit plans are plans that are subject to the IRS’ mandates and rules and must also comply with the principles set forth by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA). These plans are strict and must comply with several guidelines, including standards regarding:

Benefit accrual

Contribution limits

Funding restrictions

Investment restrictions

Participation requirements

Vesting definitions

401(k) plans offer a means for employees to have monies automatically deducted from their paycheck and invested in a secure retirement account on their behalf. These plans have legal, documented guidelines and parameters detailed in a Summary Plan Description (SPD). This document must be available to all employees eligible to participate in the program.

Because these plans are strictly regulated, they are also subject to specific annual discrimination testing and reporting.

Why is a 401k plan important to your business?

According to an article in Forbes, the only benefit employees value more than a company-sponsored retirement plan is flexible work hours. Companies that offer a 401(k) retirement savings plan along with a company contribution match are more attractive to potential hires than those without. Additionally, those that provide a substantial contribution match are more likely to retain their employees.

While the IRS caps the annual allowable employee contribution, they don’t dictate the maximum match a company can offer. Even so, a 2021 study conducted by Vanguard found the average company match generally tends to be about 4.5%. Although the “first 4.5% rule” is expected to remain average, some employers can choose to be more generous.

Provided the company’s SPD details the option, employees can also contribute a specific percentage of their after-tax income to their 401(k) savings plan.

401k plans aren’t only for large corporations

Small businesses with 100 employees or fewer and whose staff each earned at least $5,000 the previous calendar year are eligible to consider offering a “Simple 401(k) plan” to help employees with their retirement savings rather than being limited to a traditional plan. These plans are still governed by the IRS. One requirement for these plans includes 100% vesting in any employer contributions.

The rules and guidelines for the Simple 401(k)/IRA plan are slightly different from the traditional 401(k). Still, they offer a reasonable means for employees to save for retirement.

Employers are also able to contribute a match of up to 3% of the employee’s pre-tax income in the Simple Plan, which must be immediately vested in the program.