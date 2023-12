What is the Certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC)?

A certificate of Creditable Coverage (COCC) is a document provided by a previous insurance carrier that proves that an employee’s insurance has ended. This includes the name of the member to whom it applies as well as the coverage effective date and cancellation date.

If an employee needs a COCC for proof of loss of coverage, they can contact their insurance carrier directly. In most instances, the insurance carrier will fax or email the COCC to them.