What information is included in a 147c letter?

A 147c letter generally includes the following verification details:

A business entity’s legal name

The business’ principal address

An assigned 9-digit EIN for the business entity

How to get additional forms, publication, or information from the IRS — such as by visiting the IRS website

How do I get a 147c letter?

Currently, the only way to request an EIN confirmation letter is to contact IRS support by phone. This is for security reasons. You cannot make the request by:

Mail

Email

Fax

To contact the IRS, call the agency’s Business and Specialty Tax line at 1-800-829-4933, which is generally available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Follow the prompts to speak with an IRS representative. (Long hold times are not uncommon!)

The IRS agent will ask you some security questions to confirm that you are authorized to receive the 147c letter.

The IRS can send you the letter via any of the following 2 methods:

Mail

Fax (physical or digital)

If you choose the fax method, the IRS agent will fax the 147c letter immediately over to you. But if you opt for mail, it could take 4-6 weeks for you to receive it.

Remember, there are a few other ways to find your company’s EIN without having to tangle with the federal government. If you used your EIN to open a bank account or apply for a state-level license, you should be able to get the EIN from the bank or the local state agency.

Further, previously filed tax returns should have your company’s EIN on them, as would some other IRS documents, so check those if you can.

That said, if you need documented verification of your EIN, requesting an IRS 147c letter is the way to go.

Who can request a 147c letter?

The request can only be made by the company’s authorized agents. This can be the business owner or someone they have granted Power of Attorney.

People who typically have the authority to access a company’s EIN number include:

Corporate officer

The executor of an estate

Outsourcing providers, such as payroll providers or Professional Employer Organizations (PEO)

Partner or member of a business partnership

Sole proprietor

The trustee overseeing a trust

In order to permit a third party to obtain a 147c letter on your behalf, you’ll have to submit a completed Form 8821 or Form 2848. You’ll also need to give the third party some basic information about your business, such as the year it started, your business address, etc. They’ll need this information to answer the security questions the IRS will ask them before giving them the 147c letter.

Once I get the letter, what do I need to do?

The first step is to file a copy of the replacement confirmation letter away in a safe place. This will save you the trouble of calling the IRS again to request another EIN confirmation letter. If you need the 147c letter to prove your EIN to a third party, forward it to them promptly.

The best thing about the 147c letter is that the only hassle is in getting it. You don’t need to do much once you’ve received one.

Summary of 147c letter

If you happen to misplace, forget, or otherwise lose proof of your EIN (or tax ID), you can obtain a confirmation letter from the IRS. This IRS form is called a “147c letter,” and it provides verification of your EIN.

Ultimately, it is a way for the IRS to tell you (or an authorized third party) your existing EIN. The letter does not generate an EIN number for you — that’s an entirely different process! It simply verifies your existing EIN or federal taxpayer identification number.

You may need to request a 147c letter if a third party requires proof of your EIN, such as when applying for a business loan or proving you’re a legitimate business to be able to make wholesale purchases.

You can only get the letter by calling the IRS. The good news is that once you get an IRS agent on the phone, you can immediately obtain the letter if you choose to have it faxed to you. Otherwise, you will likely have to wait 4-6 weeks to get it in the mail.

Keep your 147c letter in a safe place, so you can reference it for business purposes as needed.

