Definition of Business Name Control Code

Why business name control codes matter to your business

The IRS will reject tax returns when control codes in the Return Header don’t match the agency’s e-file database information.

Disparities in information involving mismatched information with business name control codes trigger a rejection message known as e-file error code R0000-900-01.

According to e-file.com, most tax filers can retransmit their electronic returns after discovering and resolving a problem. But in other cases, a previous e-filer must print and mail a hard copy of the tax return when a problem occurs.

Actions that trigger reject errors

The IRS can reject an electronic return involving control codes for several reasons, including problems based on a business’s classification.

For example, the IRS may reject a tax return from a partnership entity because it transmitted a file under a different EIN in the previous tax year.

In the case of an S corporation, a rejected return could occur because the entity filed as a corporation in the previous tax year but failed to file as an S corporation in the current tax year by filing Form 2553. As a result, the IRS still has the entity in its database as a corporation.

Penalties for errors

Submitting returns with errors or incorrect information that doesn’t match the IRS’s e-file database could delay the filing process and result in generated penalties.

The IRS charges penalties for not:

Filing a tax return, if qualified to do so.

Filing a tax return on time.

Paying all taxes owed on time and through the proper process.

Preparing an accurate return.

Providing accurate or truthful information on returns.

The IRS charges tax filers penalties for not paying what they owe in full. The agency also charges interest on penalties until the tax is paid in full.

A list of penalties can be found here.

Preventing control code errors

The IRS recommends that businesses verify the name control code before filing if they have questions about what code to use on their e-filed tax return. Here are ways that companies can verify their name controls before filing:

Make sure the EIN is correct.

Update name changes and submit the correct files for doing so.

and submit the correct files for doing so. Review the “Business Name Control matrix rules” section below for details on how the IRS selects name control codes.

Businesses that have submitted a name-change request should check the Name Change checkbox and transmit the return.

Contact an IRS representative, if there’s one onsite, for questions.

Handling post-filing errors

If the IRS rejects an e-file because the business name/EIN combination doesn’t match the information in the agency’s e-file database, businesses can respond to an IRS notice by:

Calling the IRS e-Help Desk at 1-866-255-0654 and following the prompts. Call the Business & Specialty Help Line at 1-800-829-4933. To get help, filers must meet one of the following criteria: Must have checked the paid preparer and the paid preparer authorization on the last filed return. Be an officer of the corporation. Have or provide a Form 8821 Tax Information Authorization allowing the filer to discuss the business’s entity information. Have or provide a Form 2848 Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative authorizing the filer to discuss the business’s entity information.

Having or providing a Form 2848 Power of Attorney and Declaration of Representative authorizing the filer to discuss the business’s entity information.

Contacting an Accounts Management Representative at 800-829-4933 for immediate help with name control issues, with the proper authorization and disclosure requirements. A business’s authorized representative can do the same.

800-829-4933 for immediate help with name control issues, with the proper authorization and disclosure requirements. A business’s authorized representative can do the same. Checking the Name Change checkbox on the rejected return and retransmitting it if a business name change was filed the previous tax year.

Summary of the definition of business name control code

The IRS assigns every business entity a name control code that must match the EIN information in its e-file database. When organizations file their taxes, the agency will flag any mismatched information and reject the tax return.

With this HR Glossary entry, HR professionals and those with HR responsibilities in small businesses can help entities: