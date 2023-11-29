Company size

20-99 employees

Industry

Life Sciences

Location

Watkinsville, GA

Challenge

An ecommerce business dedicated to making life easier for people with disabilities and injuries needed a PEO that could help streamline their HR operations without the need for additional staff internally.

Solution

TriNet provides Rehabmart.com with the quality technology and access to benefits they need to manage a diverse team more easily, so they can focus on the people they help.