Rehabmart.com

Company size
20-99 employees

Industry
Life Sciences

Location
Watkinsville, GA

Challenge
An ecommerce business dedicated to making life easier for people with disabilities and injuries needed a PEO that could help streamline their HR operations without the need for additional staff internally.

Solution
TriNet provides Rehabmart.com with the quality technology and access to benefits they need to manage a diverse team more easily, so they can focus on the people they help.

Having TriNet, allows us to act like, say, a Fortune 1000 company. Even though you might only be 50 employees, you can have a technology stack and all of the offerings that a Fortune 1000 can offer.”
Connecting people to the right rehabilitation solutions

Founded by two occupational therapists, Rehabmart.com is an ecommerce platform built to empower and serve patients, families, and caregivers with a wide selection of rehabilitation technologies, devices, and tools. They have served thousands of customers across the United States, including families, hospitals, school systems, the U.S. Military, and beyond.

When starting out, they juggled various HR needs internally, navigating the complexities of managing benefits for a team with diverse needs. Rehabmart.com knew they needed a trusted PEO in order to provide a better HR experience for their team, and TriNet was the clear choice, with great technology and access to a wide range of benefits and healthcare options.

