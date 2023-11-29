Company size
20-99 employees
Industry
Life Sciences
Location
Watkinsville, GA
Challenge
An ecommerce business dedicated to making life easier for people with disabilities and injuries needed a PEO that could help streamline their HR operations without the need for additional staff internally.
Solution
TriNet provides Rehabmart.com with the quality technology and access to benefits they need to manage a diverse team more easily, so they can focus on the people they help.
Founded by two occupational therapists, Rehabmart.com is an ecommerce platform built to empower and serve patients, families, and caregivers with a wide selection of rehabilitation technologies, devices, and tools. They have served thousands of customers across the United States, including families, hospitals, school systems, the U.S. Military, and beyond.
When starting out, they juggled various HR needs internally, navigating the complexities of managing benefits for a team with diverse needs. Rehabmart.com knew they needed a trusted PEO in order to provide a better HR experience for their team, and TriNet was the clear choice, with great technology and access to a wide range of benefits and healthcare options.