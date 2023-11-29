Customer StoriesMcCarton Foundation

McCarton Foundation

Company size
>100 Employees

Industry
Nonprofit

Location
Bronx, NY

Challenge
When founding their first public center to support autistic children, the McCarton Foundation needed HR infrastructure and support and couldn’t afford to hire an HR professional.

Solution
TriNet provides the Foundation with access to the HR support and infrastructure, technology and big-company benefits they need to support their growing team.

Transcript
Over two decades ago, the McCarton Foundation was founded by Dr. Ceclia McCarton, who is one of the world's leading researchers, developmental pediatricians and professors of developmental pediatrics. In 2018, we launched our center in the Bronx, which was our first public program At the McCarton Center, we provide ABA therapy, which is applied behavior analysis, speech and language pathology and occupational therapy, as well as having a developmental pediatrician who can evaluate and diagnose children and create a treatment plan. From birth to three is the most crucial developmental period of children's lives and we can really change the course of their lives here.
The culture at McCarton is unique. Over 90% of our employees are ethnic minorities and over half are Bronx locals. And we continue to hire people who have a heart for this mission. And the people who work here care so deeply. When we started this center in the Bronx, we didn't know anything about HR. We didn't have an HR professional. We really couldn't afford one and TriNet helped us every step of the way. Our HR director had them on speed dial because there was always something going on that we needed their help with, and they were great.
One of the things that TriNet allows us to do is offer really robust benefit packages to our teachers, which is something that is so necessary because there's a teacher shortage across this country. We're competing with the Department of Education with other private programs, and we wouldn't be able to offer this if it weren't for TriNet. They're able to access their benefits, they're able to access resources, they're able to access mental health resources for free. They're able to get a 401k. So many of the things that as a smaller nonprofit we couldn't have afforded to provide TriNet did for us.
So many of the things that as a smaller nonprofit we couldn't have afforded to provide, TriNet did for us. TriNet has helped us grow from two employees to over 250, and they will help us double that number and double our impact as we go into the future."
Growing access to early intervention services for children with autism

Founded in 2002, the McCarton Foundation seeks to positively change the lives of children on the autism spectrum with exceptional treatment and therapy. The foundation has helped transform the lives of thousands of children through their center and schools, with early intervention programs and centers located in the Bronx and Manhattan.

Relying on TriNet for HR functions empowers the McCarton Foundation to focus on their life-changing work for children and the incredible staff that work with them. With the power of TriNet’s self-service technology, HR expertise, and access to competitive and cost-effective benefits, the foundation is able to recruit and retain their growing team of creative, passionate, and dedicated individuals.

Related Customer Stories
Pat Tillman Foundation

Sabrina Perales, Director of Operations

Read more
Handson Bay Area

Hannah Shore, Platform Director

Read more

Learn how TriNet’s comprehensive HR solutions can help your business.

Fill out the form and we’ll contact you to set up a time to chat.
I have employees in multiple states*
This information is collected and processed pursuant to TriNet's Privacy Policy

I consent by electronic signature to be contacted about my request for information including, without limitation, by providing to me information, offers or advertisements by telephone call or text message to the number(s) I have provided on any registration form (including any cellular number) sent using an automatic telephone dialer and/or an artificial or prerecorded voice, and by email and/or live agent. I understand standard text messaging rates and fees from my mobile carrier may apply. You may opt-out receiving texts at any time by replying STOP. I understand that this consent is not required as a condition of making a purchase. I understand that I can withdraw this consent for offers and advertisements at any time by clicking here to visit the TriNet Communication Preference Center.
esac.png
ESAC Accreditation
We comply with all ESAC standards and maintain ESAC accreditation since 1995.
View accreditation
irs.png
Certified PEO
A TriNet subsidiary is classified as a Certified Professional Employer Organization by the IRS.5.
View certification