A single solution to handle an expanding menu of HR functions

When the cofounders set out to pay their first employees, they had a decision to make. Like most start-up entrepreneurs, their expertise was not in compliant payroll and benefits administration, so they quickly recognized the value of outsourcing these HR functions. With a professional employer organization (PEO) that bundles HR services like payroll processing, HR expertise, access to benefits, 401(k) plan administration, risk management services and many more, they could stay focused on the crucial business function of thoughtfully designing products. “We needed a solution that would make providing access to benefits easy for us. Through some recommendations and evaluation of a couple of different companies, we came to TriNet and haven't looked back since,” acknowledged Deepa.

For companies like Dagne Dover who are committed to staying lean, intuitive, self-service technology plays a crucial role. “Since we started working with TriNet in 2014, I haven't had to worry if payroll processed properly, about our payroll taxes nor benefits. It’s a one stop shop; I love having one place to go,” said Deepa. The single TriNet technology platform takes the bulk of payroll administration off Deepa’s plate. The platform handles payroll tax calculations, payroll tax filings, electronic W-2 preparation and delivery and the ability to enroll in benefits, extending into a positive payroll experience for their leadership and employees alike. Like many businesses in the age of COVID-19, Dagne Dover secured a PPP loan but they didn’t lose sleep over the required documentation and forgiveness process. Through Workforce Analytics, TriNet’s reporting tool within the platform, Deepa could access pre-built PPP-specific report templates developed by TriNet experts.

TriNet understands that not everything can be handled in a technology platform, so Deepa can also work directly with HR experts to help her navigate employment-related complexities spanning termination processes, company policy templates and immigration needs. “Having an expert answer those questions gives me peace of mind as a business owner,” acknowledges Deepa.