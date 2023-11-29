HR was “mission critical” to a successful launch

As they witnessed their peers struggle with HR functions in their own businesses, NewBridge co-founders, including Scott Levinson and Steve Finney, became keenly aware that they didn’t have to learn things the hard way from employment-related mistakes. After assessing several outsourced HR solutions including professional employer organizations (PEOs), “TriNet brought what we were looking for—all the advantages we were seeking in a PEO,” said Scott, Chief of Mission Operations. So immediately upon hiring their first employee, they began working with TriNet’s full-service HR solution that includes access to premium benefits, risk mitigation, payroll and real-time technology. “We were hiring a lot of high-end engineers, analysts and program managers, and they have certain expectations. If we tried to do some of the functions that TriNet provides ourselves, it would be very difficult to attract that kind of experienced talent,” acknowledged Scott. “We knew we needed to have TriNet working that piece for us if we were going to get the talent that we sought to build our company around.”

“The biggest thing is being able to focus on the customer and our employees, not on the minutia of all the Byzantine business aspects of things. As we were starting up a small company, it was very important that we spend time with customers and new employees to make sure that our whole company was meeting expectations,” Scott elaborated. By outsourcing many HR and people functions to TriNet “we were able to devote a much larger fraction of our time on the technical work and the customers. We could focus on what mattered in terms of our employees and business growth.”